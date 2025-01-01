This emoji is depicted as two sideways triangles facing to the left. It’s a fast reverse button, but you might know it as a rewind button. It’s a symbol that you’ve likely seen on popular media such as streamed movies or TV shows, videotapes or DVDs, and CDs or music.
