YOU CAN’T TYPE LIKE THIS ALL THE TIME or else everyone is going to think you’re yelling at them. That’s why this emoji exists! The input Latin Lowercase emoji shows a square with a lowercase “a”, “b”, “c”, and “d” inside of it. The style and color of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. This emoji represents the button that acts as a toggle switch between uppercase and lowercase characters on a virtual keyboard, so you can set the tone of your text to meet your specific needs. Use this emoji when talking about typing, writing, or software. Example: Kate, use the 🔡button sometimes, and stop yelling at me.
