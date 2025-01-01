Time to toggle! The input symbols emoji represents the button used on a virtual keyboard to input a variety of symbols into your text. The input symbol shows a square with four symbols at the center; a Japanese postal mark, ampersand, an “@” sign, and a percentage sign. The color and style of this emoji vary by emoji keyboard. Use the input symbols button when you are talking about different symbols, programming, software, or typing. Example: Gina, you have to press the 🔣 button to access the symbols”

Keywords: 〒♪&%, input, input symbols

Codepoints: 1F523

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )