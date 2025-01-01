Time to toggle! The input symbols emoji represents the button used on a virtual keyboard to input a variety of symbols into your text. The input symbol shows a square with four symbols at the center; a Japanese postal mark, ampersand, an “@” sign, and a percentage sign. The color and style of this emoji vary by emoji keyboard. Use the input symbols button when you are talking about different symbols, programming, software, or typing. Example: Gina, you have to press the 🔣 button to access the symbols”
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.