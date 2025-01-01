Home

Input symbols

Time to toggle! The input symbols emoji represents the button used on a virtual keyboard to input a variety of symbols into your text. The input symbol shows a square with four symbols at the center; a Japanese postal mark, ampersand, an “@” sign, and a percentage sign. The color and style of this emoji vary by emoji keyboard. Use the input symbols button when you are talking about different symbols, programming, software, or typing. Example: Gina, you have to press the 🔣 button to access the symbols”

Keywords: 〒♪&%, input, input symbols
Codepoints: 1F523
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🔡 input latin lowercase
    If you always type in ALL CAPS, you’ll sound angry. Lowercase characters are important too! The Input Latin lowercase emoji shows the button used as a toggle switch between uppercase and lowercase characters on a virtual keyboard. The emoji itself displays a lowercase “a”, “b”, “c”, and “d”.
  • 💱 currency exchange
    The currency exchange emoji shows a number of different currency signs and refers to a place where you can exchange one type of currency for another.
  • 🔀 shuffle tracks button
    The shuffle tracks button emoji features a simple blue square with two white arrows running parallel to each other and then interlocking in the middle.
  • 〽️ part alternation mark
    Often mistaken for a lighting bolt, the part alternation mark emoji looks like a yellow zig zag and is used by Japanese musicians to denote an area of music where one is to start singing.
  • 🔤 input latin letters
    The input Latin letters emoji shows the alphabetic “a, b, c” in lowercase on a grey box background. Use this emoji when talking about preschool or the ABC’s.
  • 🔁 repeat button
    Good song? Run it back with the repeat button! This emoji is typically seen in music or other audio platforms. Use this emoji when you want to put a song on repeat and keep the good vibes rolling!
  • 🔢 input numbers
    The input numbers emoji shows the numbers 1, 2, 3, and (sometimes) 4 in white against a grey or blue box background. This emoji can be used when talking about mental math or calculators.
  • double curly loop
    You’ve got mail! Voicemail that is. The double curly loop emoji is used to symbolize an icon for voicemail on most devices. The emoji’s image is the symbol for a reel-to-reel tape recorder, which is what the first voicemails were recorded on.
  • 🔅 dim button
    Is your screen too bright? That’s where the Dim Button emoji comes in handy. The dim button is the opposite of the brighten button. Use this emoji when the light is too bright and it needs to be lowered.
  • divide
    You guys are so divided on this issue. Just work out the math problem, numbers don’t lie. The divide emoji is the mathematical symbol of division. Use this emoji to calculate your discount, or to talk about a divisive situation or conflict.
  • 🚭 no smoking
    Stop, no smoking here. This is a smoke free area. The No Smoking emoji is similar to the no smoking signs you see in public smoke free places. Cigarettes, vapes, cigars, and other tobacco products are not welcome.
  • 🔘 radio button
    Commander, do you copy? My radio signal isn’t clear. The radio button emoji stems from an old school style radio button. This emoji can be used when talking about radio conversations, but is often used as a button symbol or bullet point.
  • 🆑 CL button
    The CL button shows a bolded “C” and “L” on a red square button. This refers to “clear” which is a button you can find on calculators or old cell phones.
  • 🈹 Japanese “discount” button
    Looking for a sale? The Japanese “discount” button is a series of Japanese characters typically displayed inside a red square (although it is orange on Facebook).
  • 🔠 input latin uppercase
    The Input Latin Uppercase emoji features a blue boxy or curved outline with the letters “A, B, C, D” in capitals written within it.
  • 🔂 repeat single button
    Do you ever want to listen to the same song on repeat over and over again? If this answer is yes, then this repeat single button was made for you.
  • ™️ trade mark
    Have a great idea, brand name or product? You’ll want to get a trademark. While the trademark emoji is not an official seal of approval, it can be used to talk about the legal process of getting a registered trademark, or to refer to ownership of something.
  • hollow red circle
    The Hollow Red Circle emoji features exactly that: a bold, bright, red circle with a hollowed-out middle, forming an “O” shape.
  • ⏯️ play or pause button
    Do you recognize this iconic symbol? It’s the play or pause button found on most media players!
  • ⏺️ record button
    The record button emoji is a white circle symbol on top of a square button. It means that you’re about to start recording, so whomever you’re chatting with should watch their mouth!

