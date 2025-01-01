A trademark could make or break your ownership of an idea or product. The trademark emoji shows a “™” meaning “Trademark”. This symbol is widely used to show ownership over a word, brand, or product. The trademark emoji is often associated with trademarks, intellectual property and ownership. Use this emoji when talking about a trademark or ownership of something. Lisa says she is the registered ™ owner of her husband.

Codepoints: 2122 FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )