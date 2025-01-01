This emoji is used when you want to portray to someone that an area or activity is prohibited, not allowed, restricted or strictly forbidden. You may see this sign next to a cigarette emoji, to indicate smoking is not allowed or in front of a construction zone, to portray that entering is not only prohibited, but also dangerous.

Keywords: “prohibited”, ideograph, japanese, japanese “prohibited” button, 禁

Codepoints: 1F232

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )