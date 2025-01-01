This blue button says “vacancy” in Japanese. It can also be roughly translated to “empty” or “available.” Typically used for open parking spaces and hotel rooms, this Japanese “vacancy” button emoji could also be used as a joke to say someone’s single or available. Does that apply to you?
