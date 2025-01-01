If you don’t speak Japanese, these subtle shapes might deceive you. They aren’t two backward Cs. It’s a Japanese “here” button. This emoji comes in handy when you’re about to pick up a friend. It’s a quick way to let them know you’ve arrived. After all, if you just send the car emoji, they might think you’re still on the way.

Copy

Keywords: “here”, japanese, japanese “here” button, katakana, ココ

Codepoints: 1F201

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )