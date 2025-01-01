Home

Japanese “monthly amount” button

Owe someone money in Japan? Pay them quickly, before this emoji shows up in your messages. The Japanese “Monthly Amount” Button emoji shows a square with the white Japanese symbol that means “monthly amount”. The color of the square varies by emoji keyboard. This symbol could be used to express monthly dues like rent, electric bills, and gas bills. Use this emoji if someone owes you money and they need to pay up. Example: The landlord sent put in 🈷Greg’s text. Looks like he owes some money.

Codepoints: 1F237 FE0F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
  • 🉐 Japanese “bargain” button
    Wow! What a great deal. We are going to save so much money shopping with these discounts. The Japanese “bargain” button emoji represents the Japanese symbol meaning “good deal” or “good bargain”. Use this emoji when you scored 50% off on rice snacks at the market.
  • 💴 yen banknote
    Show me the money! If you ever go to Tokyo, you’ll have to exchange your cash for the national currency which is the yen. You won’t be able to buy much in Japan without it. The yen banknote emoji shows a banded stack of yen and can be used in conversations about wealth and money.
  • 🈹 Japanese “discount” button
    Looking for a sale? The Japanese “discount” button is a series of Japanese characters typically displayed inside a red square (although it is orange on Facebook).
  • 🈶 Japanese “not free of charge” button
    All good things in life aren’t free. If there is a charge for something in Japan, you might see this emoji pop up. This emoji represents the Japanese symbol that means to own or possess. Use this emoji to say that something is not free.
  • 💱 currency exchange
    The currency exchange emoji shows a number of different currency signs and refers to a place where you can exchange one type of currency for another.
  • 💶 euro banknote
    Got Money? If you want to shop in Europe, you’ll need some euros. The Euro emoji shows a stack of 100 euro bills and can be used in conversations about money, wealth, foreign currency, and economics.
  • 🈵 Japanese “no vacancy” button
    This Japanese “no vacancy” button is shown in fierce red and communicates that there is no availability: in a hotel, a parking spot, or even in your life!
  • 🈚 Japanese “free of charge” button
    Are you wondering what this cute button means? It’s the Japanese “free of charge” button! Who doesn’t love free things?
  • 🈁 Japanese “here” button
    When you see this emoji, you might think these are two backward Cs—but this is the Japanese “here” button emoji!
  • 🈂️ Japanese “service charge” button
    This one’s on the house! The Japanese “service charge” button emoji is used to express that something is free of charge. This emoji is often used in Japan when someone wants to take care of another person’s service fee at a business.
  • 💵 dollar banknote
    Heading to the bank to get some cash? If you are very rich, you might be taking out a lot of Benjamins. Use the dollar banknote emoji when you want to talk about currency, wealth, cash, or even greed.
  • 💰 money bag
    Is it payday? Planning a bank heist? If you are raking in the dough or simply busy working for that cheddar, then send this bag of money emoji.
  • 🈸 Japanese “application” button
    Ready to work? You’ll have to fill out the application first. The Japanese “application” button emoji is a Japanese symbol meaning “request”. Use this emoji when talking about requesting information or filling out an inquiry form in Japan.
  • 〽️ part alternation mark
    Often mistaken for a lighting bolt, the part alternation mark emoji looks like a yellow zig zag and is used by Japanese musicians to denote an area of music where one is to start singing.
  • 🏦 bank
    The bank emoji is of a building with a money sign or the word “Bank” on the front. This is one of the many place-based emojis, and refers to the place where people handle their funds.
  • 🏧 ATM sign
    Show me the money! But first, pull out your ATM card. This emoji represents the automated teller machine where you can get cash for all your shopping needs!
  • 🈴 Japanese “passing grade” button
    The Japanese “passing grade” button emoji is a white Japanese symbol for a grade that is good enough to pass, with a red background.
  • 🅱️ B button (blood type)
    This “B for bloody” symbol is actually the B button (blood type) emoji. Are you a donor?
  • 🧾 receipt
    Keeping track of your expenses? This receipt should help! Whether you’re doing taxes or budgeting, these pieces of paper come in handy.
  • 💲 heavy dollar sign
    Talking about cash? Use the heavy dollar sign emoji to communicate your need, desire, or acquisition of money!

