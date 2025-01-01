Owe someone money in Japan? Pay them quickly, before this emoji shows up in your messages. The Japanese “Monthly Amount” Button emoji shows a square with the white Japanese symbol that means “monthly amount”. The color of the square varies by emoji keyboard. This symbol could be used to express monthly dues like rent, electric bills, and gas bills. Use this emoji if someone owes you money and they need to pay up. Example: The landlord sent put in 🈷Greg’s text. Looks like he owes some money.

Codepoints: 1F237 FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )