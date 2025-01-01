Owe someone money in Japan? Pay them quickly, before this emoji shows up in your messages. The Japanese “Monthly Amount” Button emoji shows a square with the white Japanese symbol that means “monthly amount”. The color of the square varies by emoji keyboard. This symbol could be used to express monthly dues like rent, electric bills, and gas bills. Use this emoji if someone owes you money and they need to pay up. Example: The landlord sent put in 🈷Greg’s text. Looks like he owes some money.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.