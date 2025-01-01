Show me the money honey. The dollar banknote emoji shows a stack of green American dollar bills held together with a band. The band has a “$” on it. This emoji is often used when talking about money, cash, the bank, wealth, and riches. This emoji can also be used when talking about greed or corruption related to money. Use this emoji when you are talking about heading to the bank to grab some cash! Example: Dave owes me a lot of 💵

Keywords: banknote, bill, currency, dollar, money, note

Codepoints: 1F4B5

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )