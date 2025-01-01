The chart increasing emoji originated in Japan, where the stock market uses red to signify growth. When used in the literal sense, you can use this emoji to project an increase in sales, productivity or overall success. As an everyday term, this emoji can represent growth, both physical and emotional, and symbolizes progress and development, both positive in nature.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.