Chart increasing

The chart increasing emoji originated in Japan, where the stock market uses red to signify growth. When used in the literal sense, you can use this emoji to project an increase in sales, productivity or overall success. As an everyday term, this emoji can represent growth, both physical and emotional, and symbolizes progress and development, both positive in nature.

Keywords: chart, chart increasing, graph, growth, trend, upward
Codepoints: 1F4C8
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 💹 chart increasing with yen
    The chart increasing with yen emoji is a white line graph trending up with a white yen symbol, all on a green square background.
  • 📉 chart decreasing
    “It’s going down, I’m yelling timber!” Oh wait that’s a Kesha song, not an emoji. But this decreasing chart makes you think of just that. If things are on the decline, this chart shows it.
  • 📏 straight ruler
    The Straight Ruler emoji features a standard, simple ruler, usually seen in a teacher’s classroom. Color varies across platforms.
  • 📌 pushpin
    This red pushpin emoji is an essential office supply if you have a bulletin board. Also known as a thumbtack, it holds your papers on the wall.
  • 📐 triangular ruler
    The Triangular Ruler emoji features a measuring device, commonly used by architects and engineers to draw straight lines and measure angles correctly.
  • 🚩 triangular flag
    The triangular flag emoji is a pennant-shaped red flag blowing in the wind and could be used to refer to attributes about someone or something that should have alerted you to a problem on the horizon.
  • 💴 yen banknote
    Show me the money! If you ever go to Tokyo, you’ll have to exchange your cash for the national currency which is the yen. You won’t be able to buy much in Japan without it. The yen banknote emoji shows a banded stack of yen and can be used in conversations about wealth and money.
  • 💰 money bag
    Is it payday? Planning a bank heist? If you are raking in the dough or simply busy working for that cheddar, then send this bag of money emoji.
  • 📁 file folder
    The File Folder emoji features a yellow or otherwise neutral colored file folder, meant to hold paperwork and other important documentation.
  • 🪙 coin
    Cha-ching! The coin emoji is used to represent metal currency like quarters and pennies or digital currency such as Bitcoin. Use this emoji when you want to talk about wealth, riches, gold, and money. The coin emoji can also be used to talk about a coin toss.
  • ✂️ scissors
    Everyone knows you should never run with scissors, but you have to be careful not to run your mouth with the scissors emoji.
  • 📋 clipboard
    Have you checked all the boxes off of your list? The Clipboard emoji has many meanings. It could be used to refer to a clipboard in a medical office, work office, or school. It can also be used to talk about a todo list, checklist, or a document that needs to be completed.
  • 🧾 receipt
    Keeping track of your expenses? This receipt should help! Whether you’re doing taxes or budgeting, these pieces of paper come in handy.
  • 🗄️ file cabinet
    Need to file an important document? You might use a file cabinet. The file cabinet emoji is used to symbolize a common piece of office furniture used to organize information. It is commonly used in conversations about office work and filing.
  • 💶 euro banknote
    Got Money? If you want to shop in Europe, you’ll need some euros. The Euro emoji shows a stack of 100 euro bills and can be used in conversations about money, wealth, foreign currency, and economics.
  • 💵 dollar banknote
    Heading to the bank to get some cash? If you are very rich, you might be taking out a lot of Benjamins. Use the dollar banknote emoji when you want to talk about currency, wealth, cash, or even greed.
  • 📂 open file folder
    The open file folder emoji is a grey open-edged folder that is open just a smidge. In many platforms, this folder is shown as manilla—a deeply boring beige.
  • 🈵 Japanese “no vacancy” button
    This Japanese “no vacancy” button is shown in fierce red and communicates that there is no availability: in a hotel, a parking spot, or even in your life!
  • 🏦 bank
    The bank emoji is of a building with a money sign or the word “Bank” on the front. This is one of the many place-based emojis, and refers to the place where people handle their funds.
  • 📊 bar chart
    The bar chart emoji shows a very general group of bars used to visually show quantitative data. One may use this emoji when preparing a large presentation for school or work.

