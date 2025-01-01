Home

YayText!

File cabinet

Headed to the office to grab an important document? You’ll probably need a key for the file cabinet. The file cabinet emoji is used to symbolize a common piece of office furniture: the file cabinet. The file cabinet emoji shows a square metal file cabinet, with two drawers, handles, and label holders. The style of the emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The file cabinet emoji is commonly used in conversations about office work and, more explicitly, conversations about filing digital or paper documents. Example: “Sam, don’t forget to put the important documents in the 🗄️ after today’s meeting!”

Codepoints: 1F5C4 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • 📎 paperclip
    A paperclip is used to keep two or more sheets of paper together. However, the paperclip emoji is getting a nice day off and is holding no paper at all.
  • 🖨️ printer
    Need a hard copy of a document? Head to the printer. Just make sure it has ink and doesn’t jam. A printer may be found in your work office or home office. Use this emoji when you are talking about office supplies or printing a document out.
  • 📋 clipboard
    Have you checked all the boxes off of your list? The Clipboard emoji has many meanings. It could be used to refer to a clipboard in a medical office, work office, or school. It can also be used to talk about a todo list, checklist, or a document that needs to be completed.
  • 🗒️ spiral notepad
    Spiral notepads are a great writing tool to have when taking notes in class or at work. Make sure to have a pen or pencil ready. The spiral notepad emoji can be used when talking about notes, office supplies and school supplies.
  • 📑 bookmark tabs
    The bookmark tabs emoji depicts a stack of papers or documents, each with a sticky organizational tab at the side. This is a useful emoji when speaking about deeply professional office matters.
  • 📂 open file folder
    The open file folder emoji is a grey open-edged folder that is open just a smidge. In many platforms, this folder is shown as manilla—a deeply boring beige.
  • 🧾 receipt
    Keeping track of your expenses? This receipt should help! Whether you’re doing taxes or budgeting, these pieces of paper come in handy.
  • 📒 ledger
    It’s a notepad, it’s a journal, no wait, it’s a ledger! The ledger emoji shows a yellow spiral-bound notebook and is inspired by the ledgers used by accounting and finance professionals.
  • 📁 file folder
    The File Folder emoji features a yellow or otherwise neutral colored file folder, meant to hold paperwork and other important documentation.
  • 📌 pushpin
    This red pushpin emoji is an essential office supply if you have a bulletin board. Also known as a thumbtack, it holds your papers on the wall.
  • 🏷️ label
    This tan or yellow tag is the label emoji. It can help you organize to keep track of your items.
  • 💳 credit card
    Swipe your card to purchase an item. Sounds easy right? Be careful, over swiping can lead to major debt. The credit card emoji is often gold, silver, or blue, and is used in conversations involving banking, money, online shopping, or credit card payments.
  • 📏 straight ruler
    The Straight Ruler emoji features a standard, simple ruler, usually seen in a teacher’s classroom. Color varies across platforms.
  • 🗃️ card file box
    The card file box emoji is a neat way to store all of your little business card emojis. In real life, the card file box can be found in attics and basements and offices across the world.
  • 🏢 office building
    Headed to work? The office building caters to many employees that work from 9 to 5 to get a paycheck. The office building emoji may have lots of tiny cubicles inside. You will probably see this emoji pop up from the CEO on a group email, team meeting, or business powerpoint.
  • 📊 bar chart
    The bar chart emoji shows a very general group of bars used to visually show quantitative data. One may use this emoji when preparing a large presentation for school or work.
  • 💶 euro banknote
    Got Money? If you want to shop in Europe, you’ll need some euros. The Euro emoji shows a stack of 100 euro bills and can be used in conversations about money, wealth, foreign currency, and economics.
  • 💼 briefcase
    The briefcase emoji features a masculine, brown (possibly leather) bag, with a small handle and a closing mechanism, a lock or latch of some sort, to keep the case closed.
  • 💷 pound banknote
    In the United Kingdom, the British pound is used to purchase items. The pound banknote emoji might not be worth as much as an actual pound in London, but you can still use it to talk about the UK’s cash.
  • 📦 package
    The package emoji shows a big brown box taped up from shipping. What’s inside this parcel? Open it, open it!

