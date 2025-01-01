Headed to the office to grab an important document? You’ll probably need a key for the file cabinet. The file cabinet emoji is used to symbolize a common piece of office furniture: the file cabinet. The file cabinet emoji shows a square metal file cabinet, with two drawers, handles, and label holders. The style of the emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The file cabinet emoji is commonly used in conversations about office work and, more explicitly, conversations about filing digital or paper documents. Example: “Sam, don’t forget to put the important documents in the 🗄️ after today’s meeting!”
