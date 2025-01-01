The printer is jammed again! The printer emoji shows a traditional computer printer with a tray, and a piece of paper going into it. The style and color of the printer emoji varies by the emoji keyboard. The printer emoji is often associated with office supplies, work supplies, important documents, and office buildings. Use this emoji when you are talking about office supplies or printing a document out. Example: Jan, please buy ink for the 🖨

Codepoints: 1F5A8 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )