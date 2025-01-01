Home

Emoji

Printer

The printer is jammed again! The printer emoji shows a traditional computer printer with a tray, and a piece of paper going into it. The style and color of the printer emoji varies by the emoji keyboard. The printer emoji is often associated with office supplies, work supplies, important documents, and office buildings. Use this emoji when you are talking about office supplies or printing a document out. Example: Jan, please buy ink for the 🖨

Codepoints: 1F5A8 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • 🖥️ desktop computer
    If you are getting work done in your home or office, you may be working on a desktop computer. These machines are more permanent than laptops and have a lot more storage. Connect to the internet, turn on the screen, grab a mouse and get to work.
  • 🗄️ file cabinet
    Need to file an important document? You might use a file cabinet. The file cabinet emoji is used to symbolize a common piece of office furniture used to organize information. It is commonly used in conversations about office work and filing.
  • 🗒️ spiral notepad
    Spiral notepads are a great writing tool to have when taking notes in class or at work. Make sure to have a pen or pencil ready. The spiral notepad emoji can be used when talking about notes, office supplies and school supplies.
  • 📒 ledger
    It’s a notepad, it’s a journal, no wait, it’s a ledger! The ledger emoji shows a yellow spiral-bound notebook and is inspired by the ledgers used by accounting and finance professionals.
  • 📑 bookmark tabs
    The bookmark tabs emoji depicts a stack of papers or documents, each with a sticky organizational tab at the side. This is a useful emoji when speaking about deeply professional office matters.
  • 📎 paperclip
    A paperclip is used to keep two or more sheets of paper together. However, the paperclip emoji is getting a nice day off and is holding no paper at all.
  • 📝 memo
    Always remember, never forget! The memo emoji is a piece of notepaper with a pencil writing on it. Writing memos will help you remember important information.
  • 📠 fax machine
    This machine is an outdated form of communication in 2020, but is still used by some companies to send and receive information. The fax machine was created in 1843 and was first known as the printing telegraph.
  • 💻 laptop
    Mobile computers, also known as laptops are a prime tool for many people to get work done, browse the internet, or play computer games. Use the laptop emoji when talking about technology, wifi, computers, or your laptop.
  • 💊 pill
    Pills can be life saving or addictive. The pill emoji can represent medicine and health, but it can also represent a drug addiction. A doctor can prescribe a pill to treat a certain condition or illness.
  • 🏷️ label
    This tan or yellow tag is the label emoji. It can help you organize to keep track of your items.
  • 📜 scroll
    Here ye, Here ye, the proclamation has been signed into law! The scroll emoji shows a type of document that was widely used in ancient times to write letters and create important documents. You can use this emoji to represent really old important documents like the American Constitution and Declaration of Independence, which were both signed with a quill pen.
  • 🔧 wrench
    Hey there Mr. or Mrs. fix it, a wrench may come in handy when you are working on your next project. While this emoji is one size fits all, make sure you have the right size for your bolts!
  • 📋 clipboard
    Have you checked all the boxes off of your list? The Clipboard emoji has many meanings. It could be used to refer to a clipboard in a medical office, work office, or school. It can also be used to talk about a todo list, checklist, or a document that needs to be completed.
  • 📟 pager
    Even if the technology is outdated, the pager emoji is very much in the present. Use it when you’re feeling nostalgic for the digital communications of the past.
  • 🩺 stethoscope
    Heading to the doctor’s office? You’ll most likely see a stethoscope around their neck. This an emoji symbolizes a doctor, medicine and health.
  • 🔬 microscope
    The microscope emoji depicts a typical science lab microscope, used to magnify even the tiniest specimens for observation. Neat!
  • 💿 optical disk
    The Optical Disk emoji features a widely recognized silver disk, commonly used to store movies, videos, music and even photos.
  • 🗞️ rolled-up newspaper
    Extra, Extra, read all about it! The rolled up newspaper emoji represents a newspaper that is tossed out to a home by a paper delivery person. Use this emoji when talking about the press, the media, the news, newspaper, and tabloids.
  • ⚗️ alembic
    Things you may find in a mad scientist’s lab for 100, please! The alembic is a tool used in chemistry and biomedical labs to distill. Some versions of the alembic are also used to distill alcohol.

