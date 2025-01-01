The fax machine was used to send and receive information before the internet was invented. It’s a bit outdated in 2020 but it’s still used by some companies. The fax machine emoji shows a traditional fax machine with paper going into it. Use this emoji when talking about faxing something or sending some type of communication. You can also use it to talk about something that is a bit old fashioned and outdated. Example “The doctors office will only take a fax 📠? I’ve haven't seen a 📠machine in 20 years?

Keywords: fax, fax machine

Codepoints: 1F4E0

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )