It’s locked! I need the key to open it. The key emoji has many different levels. It can be used to talk about a physical key or metaphorical key. It can also be used while talking about a clue or necessary information needed to get an answer. The key emoji shows a traditional modern key, similar to what you would unlock your door with. Use this emoji when talking about, an actual key or a clue to unlocking some information. Example: Mom, I left my 🔑 at school and I’m locked out.
