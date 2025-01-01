Do you have all the tools you need in your toolbox? Whether you mean physical tools or metaphorical tools, this emoji will be put to work. The emoji is a red box latched shut resembling a toolbox filled with hammers, wrenches, screws, nails, and everything else you need to build! It’s tough, can hold a lot of heavy equipment, and is needed for any builder to tackle a big project.

Example: “I need to buy a new 🧰 to put together all this new furniture I just bought for my place.

Copy

Keywords: chest, mechanic, tool, toolbox

Codepoints: 1F9F0

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )