Are you in a tight spot? You might want to use the clamp emoji to tell your friends. While clamps (also known as vices) are tools used in a workshop, the clamp emoji is more likely to be used metaphorically than literally. Since the clamp is also known as a vice, it could work as a double entendre to refer to bad habits that put someone in a bad position. Or, it could be used in a kinky bondage way!

Codepoints: 1F5DC FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )