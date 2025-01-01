Are you in a tight spot? You might want to use the clamp emoji to tell your friends. While clamps (also known as vices) are tools used in a workshop, the clamp emoji is more likely to be used metaphorically than literally. Since the clamp is also known as a vice, it could work as a double entendre to refer to bad habits that put someone in a bad position. Or, it could be used in a kinky bondage way!
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.