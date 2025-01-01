Home

Clamp

Are you in a tight spot? You might want to use the clamp emoji to tell your friends. While clamps (also known as vices) are tools used in a workshop, the clamp emoji is more likely to be used metaphorically than literally. Since the clamp is also known as a vice, it could work as a double entendre to refer to bad habits that put someone in a bad position. Or, it could be used in a kinky bondage way!

Codepoints: 1F5DC FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • 🧰 toolbox
    If you are a builder you probably have a toolbox in your shed filled with tools to make that idea come to life. Whether you are talking about physical tools or metaphorical tools, this emoji can come in handy!
  • 🔨 hammer
    A hammer is a heavy tool used to pound nails into a surface. In texting, this emoji may be used to really nail in your point.
  • 🪛 screwdriver
    The screwdriver emoji isn’t the most common, but is definitely an integral addition to any toolkit. Send this to a friend when they complain that they need a hand building their new furniture and see if it does the trick.
  • 🔩 nut and bolt
    In the middle of a construction project? Needing to put something together? Wanting to get a little saucy and punny? Then, this image of a nut and bolt is right for you.
  • 🔧 wrench
    Hey there Mr. or Mrs. fix it, a wrench may come in handy when you are working on your next project. While this emoji is one size fits all, make sure you have the right size for your bolts!
  • 🪜 ladder
    If you are climbing the corporate ladder, trying to change a lightbulb, or maybe are quite literally on a ladder, send this one out to your friends.
  • ⚒️ hammer and pick
    Not to be confused for the hammer or pick emojis, this is the hammer and pick emoji. Featuring both tools in the shape of an X, these tools are used by miners.
  • 🛠️ hammer and wrench
    What tools do you have in your toolbox? If you are building something you’ll most likely need a hammer and a wrench. Use the hammer and wrench emoji when talking about your next construction project, fixing something, or tools.
  • 🔓 unlocked
    It’s unlocked so you don’t need a key. The unlocked emoji is used to express that something is unlocked and doesn’t need a key or password. You have full access.
  • 🔍 magnifying glass tilted left
    Feeling like you need to inspect something closer? Looking for an excuse to play detective? Then, this emoji featuring a magnifying glass angled to the left may be the right option for you.
  • 🧮 abacus
    The abacus emoji shows an ancient way to count with beads before calculators were invented. Send this to your older friends when they’re acting out of touch.
  • 💻 laptop
    Mobile computers, also known as laptops are a prime tool for many people to get work done, browse the internet, or play computer games. Use the laptop emoji when talking about technology, wifi, computers, or your laptop.
  • 🔑 key
    Do you hold the key to the lock? Without the key we can’t get in. The key can be the symbol of an actual key or a metamorphic key, used to unlock information about something, someone, or yourself.
  • 🪚 carpentry saw
    Here we have your standard carpentry saw. The gray blade has a brown handle. It can be used to show you’re doing work around the house and sawing something.
  • 🖲️ trackball
    Aka. a computer mouse that doesn't move. Users can move the cursor around the screen by rolling the trackball in the right direction. Some people prefect using a trackball rather than the mouse for their computing and gaming needs.
  • 📟 pager
    Even if the technology is outdated, the pager emoji is very much in the present. Use it when you’re feeling nostalgic for the digital communications of the past.
  • 🔒 locked
    The locked emoji shows a metal padlock in a fully locked position. If you see this on a door or locker, you’d better have the combination, or you’re not getting in!
  • 🕵️ detective
    The detective is on the hunt to find out information about someone or something. Usually, this information is not easy to find but the detective always has a way to figure it out.
  • ⛏️ pick
    Looking for gold or just trying to get rid of some rocks? You’ll probably need a pickaxe. The pick emoji is used when talking about excavation and mining. Who knows you might find diamonds, silver or gold!
  • 🔬 microscope
    The microscope emoji depicts a typical science lab microscope, used to magnify even the tiniest specimens for observation. Neat!

