If you are busy computing or gaming, you might send this emoji. Featuring a trackball, which is essentially the bottom part of a computer mouse, it can be used to show you are busy, busy, busy with your computing duties. A great alternative to a trackpad or mouse, the trackball is easy on the wrists and can make gaming so much easier.

Codepoints: 1F5B2 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )