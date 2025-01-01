Home

Emoji

Microbe

This emoji showcases a cartoon-like image of a microbe. By definition, a microbe is a type of bacteria, often grown within a petri dish, in a lab setting. Due to its minuscule size, it is observed under a microscope, which magnifies the bacterium many times over. This squiggly emoji comes in a variety of colors, ranging from various green shades, to purples and blues.

Keywords: amoeba, bacteria, microbe, virus
Codepoints: 1F9A0
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
Related emoji

  • 🧫 petri dish
    What is growing in there? In a petri dish, it could be anything!
  • 🐖 pig
    Oink Oink, Is that a pig on the farm? This pink animal is cherished by farmers because the big swine sell for a lot of money. Meat like ham, bacon and other pork products come from pigs. Some piglets are kept as pets. Pigs are also very smart animals. Pigs can often be found wallowing in mud. They have distinct flat noses. Often pink colored.
  • 🔌 electric plug
    The electric plug emoji is portrayed as a black plug with two golden or silver colored metal prongs sticking out of it, depending on the platform. May also show a wire attached to it.
  • 🧬 dna
    Your DNA is your genetic makeup. The DNA emoji is used when talking about science, anatomy, and your family genes. This emoji could also be used to talk about genetic compatibility with a romantic partner. *cough cough cute babies*
  • 🐿️ chipmunk
    Chipmunks are cute small brown woodland creatures. Two famous cartoon chipmunks are Chip & Dale rescue rangers. The Chipmunk emoji features a rodent-like creature facing to the left, holding a nut in its front paws, its tail curled behind its back.
  • 🧪 test tube
    Are you doing some science experiments? The test tube emoji can be used to show chemicals being tested. It’s a clear tube with green liquid tiled on its side.
  • 🔬 microscope
    The microscope emoji depicts a typical science lab microscope, used to magnify even the tiniest specimens for observation. Neat!
  • 🪲 beetle
    This creepy beetle emoji is a great catch-all emoji for anything having to do with bugs or insects.
  • 💻 laptop
    Mobile computers, also known as laptops are a prime tool for many people to get work done, browse the internet, or play computer games. Use the laptop emoji when talking about technology, wifi, computers, or your laptop.
  • ⚗️ alembic
    Things you may find in a mad scientist’s lab for 100, please! The alembic is a tool used in chemistry and biomedical labs to distill. Some versions of the alembic are also used to distill alcohol.
  • 🖲️ trackball
    Aka. a computer mouse that doesn't move. Users can move the cursor around the screen by rolling the trackball in the right direction. Some people prefect using a trackball rather than the mouse for their computing and gaming needs.
  • 🪳 cockroach
    The cockroach emoji is uncommon in the emoji world, and is hopefully just as uncommon in your living space. Use these when discussing unkept living conditions or what you think might be left after a nuclear apocalypse.
  • 🦈 shark
    Watch out for those teeth! The shark emoji depicts a grey colored shark. It can be used to communicate that danger is near, or to refer to someone as a predator. It also can be used just to show a shark.
  • 🐁 mouse
    Eek! Oh, it’s just a cute mouse. This pest loves cheese and can in walls. This emoji shows the full body of a grey or white mouse. It can be used to show someone is shy and quiet, or small.
  • 🦅 eagle
    The eagle emoji shows a large, predatory bird in flight. The eagle sports a white head, brown or black body and yellow talons.
  • 🐌 snail
    Slow it down, try moving like a snail. The Snail emoji is usually depicted as a dull, brown creature with a large tan spiral shell and long antenna-like eyes atop its head. Snails are known for being very slow, so this emoji is often used to talk about someone or something that is slow. It could also be used to talk about snails.
  • 💊 pill
    Pills can be life saving or addictive. The pill emoji can represent medicine and health, but it can also represent a drug addiction. A doctor can prescribe a pill to treat a certain condition or illness.
  • 🦙 llama
    The llama is a fluffy animal with a long neck. It’s usually found in South America. Llamas are very strong animals that work together. They are also the rockstars of the animal kingdom.
  • 🐄 cow
    This cow emoji is shown in profile. You can use the cow emoji in the context of farms, dairy, or Great Plains road trips.
  • 🔋 battery
    The Battery emoji features an electric battery with the “+” side toward the top and the “- “close to the bottom. Green is a popular choice for the battery emoji but can also come in red and blue.

