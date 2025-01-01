This emoji showcases a cartoon-like image of a microbe. By definition, a microbe is a type of bacteria, often grown within a petri dish, in a lab setting. Due to its minuscule size, it is observed under a microscope, which magnifies the bacterium many times over. This squiggly emoji comes in a variety of colors, ranging from various green shades, to purples and blues.
