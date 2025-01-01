This emoji showcases a typical battery, which looks fully charged and ready to provide some energy! The battery in question stands upright or at a slight diagonal, depending on provider, and comes in AA or D cell varieties. This particular emoji has many meanings, mostly pertaining to electricity and power in general.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.