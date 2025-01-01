Plugs are an incredibly useful and important tool to have, especially when charging electronics. Depending on which country or continent you reside on, plugs can come in different shapes, colors and sizes. Plugs can come in two, three or four-pronged varieties, usually ranging from silver or gold metal coloring. Text this emoji to friends to let them know you're looking for a spot to plug your phone in for some charge.

Keywords: electric, electricity, plug

Codepoints: 1F50C

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )