A wrench is a basic tool that all handymen and handywomen need to have in their toolbox. The wrench emoji looks like a basic metal wrench and can be used to talk about building or fixing something. It’s the best tool to tighten or loosen up those nuts and bolts, and it may be a necessity to complete whatever project you are building. Use this emoji when talking about building your next project, or if someone has a few loose screws in their head...figuratively.

Example: “Hey Matt, did you remember the 🔧? Don’t forget we need that for the car!”

Keywords: spanner, tool, wrench

Codepoints: 1F527

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )