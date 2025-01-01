The screwdriver emoji depicts a long handheld tool either angled to the upper or lower left. While this tool is used to drive screws into planks of wood, the emoji can be used in any crafty context, or when calling out a friend for acting like a jerk, or “tool.”
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.