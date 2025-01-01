Home

Screwdriver

The screwdriver emoji depicts a long handheld tool either angled to the upper or lower left. While this tool is used to drive screws into planks of wood, the emoji can be used in any crafty context, or when calling out a friend for acting like a jerk, or “tool.”

Keywords: screw, screwdriver, tool
Codepoints: 1FA9B
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
Related emoji

  • 🔨 hammer
    A hammer is a heavy tool used to pound nails into a surface. In texting, this emoji may be used to really nail in your point.
  • 🔧 wrench
    Hey there Mr. or Mrs. fix it, a wrench may come in handy when you are working on your next project. While this emoji is one size fits all, make sure you have the right size for your bolts!
  • 🛠️ hammer and wrench
    What tools do you have in your toolbox? If you are building something you’ll most likely need a hammer and a wrench. Use the hammer and wrench emoji when talking about your next construction project, fixing something, or tools.
  • 🗜️ clamp
    This emoji is a clamp, also known as a vice. The clamp is a tool that tightens on materials to secure them together.
  • 🔩 nut and bolt
    In the middle of a construction project? Needing to put something together? Wanting to get a little saucy and punny? Then, this image of a nut and bolt is right for you.
  • 🧰 toolbox
    If you are a builder you probably have a toolbox in your shed filled with tools to make that idea come to life. Whether you are talking about physical tools or metaphorical tools, this emoji can come in handy!
  • 🪜 ladder
    If you are climbing the corporate ladder, trying to change a lightbulb, or maybe are quite literally on a ladder, send this one out to your friends.
  • 🔦 flashlight
    The flashlight emoji may be shown at different angles, in different colors, and at different levels of lit-ness, but one thing maintains: you have to have one on hand in case of a power outage!
  • ⚒️ hammer and pick
    Not to be confused for the hammer or pick emojis, this is the hammer and pick emoji. Featuring both tools in the shape of an X, these tools are used by miners.
  • ⚗️ alembic
    Things you may find in a mad scientist’s lab for 100, please! The alembic is a tool used in chemistry and biomedical labs to distill. Some versions of the alembic are also used to distill alcohol.
  • 🪚 carpentry saw
    Here we have your standard carpentry saw. The gray blade has a brown handle. It can be used to show you’re doing work around the house and sawing something.
  • 🔍 magnifying glass tilted left
    Feeling like you need to inspect something closer? Looking for an excuse to play detective? Then, this emoji featuring a magnifying glass angled to the left may be the right option for you.
  • 🔬 microscope
    The microscope emoji depicts a typical science lab microscope, used to magnify even the tiniest specimens for observation. Neat!
  • 🔎 magnifying glass tilted right
    Take a closer look with the magnifying glass tilted right emoji. This emoji is usually seen online as a toggle switch to zoom in and out of something. The magnifying glass titled right emoji can be used when talking about detectives, science, a search, or clarification.
  • 🖲️ trackball
    Aka. a computer mouse that doesn't move. Users can move the cursor around the screen by rolling the trackball in the right direction. Some people prefect using a trackball rather than the mouse for their computing and gaming needs.
  • 🔑 key
    Do you hold the key to the lock? Without the key we can’t get in. The key can be the symbol of an actual key or a metamorphic key, used to unlock information about something, someone, or yourself.
  • 🪓 axe
    The axe emoji is depicted in various shades of red gray and brown. Each platform shows an axe head either white or grey, with a handle. You can use it to show that you’re chopping wood, or to reference how mad you may be.
  • ⛏️ pick
    Looking for gold or just trying to get rid of some rocks? You’ll probably need a pickaxe. The pick emoji is used when talking about excavation and mining. Who knows you might find diamonds, silver or gold!
  • 🦯 white cane
    The world can be a dangerous place for those who are blind. A white cane is a vital tool for those who are visually impaired to get around by themselves. Don’t turn a blind eye to someone with a white cane, if they need assistance help them out.
  • 🔓 unlocked
    It’s unlocked so you don’t need a key. The unlocked emoji is used to express that something is unlocked and doesn’t need a key or password. You have full access.

