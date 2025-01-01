The screwdriver emoji depicts a long handheld tool either angled to the upper or lower left. While this tool is used to drive screws into planks of wood, the emoji can be used in any crafty context, or when calling out a friend for acting like a jerk, or “tool.”

Keywords: screw, screwdriver, tool

Codepoints: 1FA9B

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )