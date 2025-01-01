Home

Unlocked

Don’t worry about the key, it’s already unlocked. The unlocked emoji shows a square gold lock with the rounded closure popped open. The unlocked emoji is used to express that something is unlocked and doesn’t need a key or password. This emoji is often associated with having access to something like an important document. You can also use this emoji when you forgot to lock something up. Example: David, you don’t need a password. The computer is 🔓

Keywords: lock, open, unlock, unlocked
Codepoints: 1F513
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🔑 key
    Do you hold the key to the lock? Without the key we can’t get in. The key can be the symbol of an actual key or a metamorphic key, used to unlock information about something, someone, or yourself.
  • 🔐 locked with key
    The Locked with Key emoji features a gold or silver padlock, locked tightly with a large key situated right next to the lock.
  • 🗝️ old key
    You have the key, now go find the chest so you can open it for the treasure. An old key is often used to talk about something antique or old fashioned. It can also be used metaphorically to speak on the key to unlocking information.
  • 🔒 locked
    The locked emoji shows a metal padlock in a fully locked position. If you see this on a door or locker, you’d better have the combination, or you’re not getting in!
  • 🔏 locked with pen
    The locked with pen emoji is comprised of both a locked metal padlock and a pen. It can be used to refer to security in general or passwords.
  • ⚔️ crossed swords
    The Crossed Swords emoji feature two serious looking blades, coming together and crossing over each other in an “X” shape.
  • 🗜️ clamp
    This emoji is a clamp, also known as a vice. The clamp is a tool that tightens on materials to secure them together.
  • 📖 open book
    If you like to talk a lot and share everything, someone might call you an open book. It’s probably a compliment if you read in between the lines. The open book emoji shows a book that is wide open. It is typically used in conversations about reading or literature. It can also be used to refer to someone who is an open book.
  • 🧰 toolbox
    If you are a builder you probably have a toolbox in your shed filled with tools to make that idea come to life. Whether you are talking about physical tools or metaphorical tools, this emoji can come in handy!
  • ⛏️ pick
    Looking for gold or just trying to get rid of some rocks? You’ll probably need a pickaxe. The pick emoji is used when talking about excavation and mining. Who knows you might find diamonds, silver or gold!
  • ⛓️ chains
    The Chains emoji features two silver-colored, metallic chains, circular loops overlapping. The chains are vertically aligned next to one another.
  • 💻 laptop
    Mobile computers, also known as laptops are a prime tool for many people to get work done, browse the internet, or play computer games. Use the laptop emoji when talking about technology, wifi, computers, or your laptop.
  • 🇲🇿 flag: Mozambique
    The Mozambique flag emoji displays 3 horizontal stripes with teal on the top, black in the middle, and yellow on the bottom. The black stripe is outlined in white on both the top and bottom. On the left side sits a red triangle connecting all 3 stripes. Centered on the red triangle is a yellow star with a book and weapons on top.
  • 🛠️ hammer and wrench
    What tools do you have in your toolbox? If you are building something you’ll most likely need a hammer and a wrench. Use the hammer and wrench emoji when talking about your next construction project, fixing something, or tools.
  • 🗄️ file cabinet
    Need to file an important document? You might use a file cabinet. The file cabinet emoji is used to symbolize a common piece of office furniture used to organize information. It is commonly used in conversations about office work and filing.
  • 🖲️ trackball
    Aka. a computer mouse that doesn't move. Users can move the cursor around the screen by rolling the trackball in the right direction. Some people prefect using a trackball rather than the mouse for their computing and gaming needs.
  • 📟 pager
    Even if the technology is outdated, the pager emoji is very much in the present. Use it when you’re feeling nostalgic for the digital communications of the past.
  • keycaps #️⃣ *️⃣ 0️⃣ 1️⃣ 2️⃣ 3️⃣ 4️⃣ 5️⃣ 6️⃣ 7️⃣ 8️⃣ 9️⃣ 🔟
    There is a keycap emoji for each button on a phone, including the numbers 0 through 9, the asterisk (*) key and the pound or "hashtag" key (#).
  • ↖️ up-left arrow
    It’s up there to your left! The up-left arrow emoji is a directional arrow pointing to the upper left corner of your screen. Use this emoji when you need to refer to something in the upper left direction.
  • ↙️ down-left arrow
    The down-left arrow points to the lower left corner of a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and you really just need a big old arrow to point it out.

