Don’t worry about the key, it’s already unlocked. The unlocked emoji shows a square gold lock with the rounded closure popped open. The unlocked emoji is used to express that something is unlocked and doesn’t need a key or password. This emoji is often associated with having access to something like an important document. You can also use this emoji when you forgot to lock something up. Example: David, you don’t need a password. The computer is 🔓
