Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. Keycaps
YayText!

Keycaps

Every button on the telephone keypad can be represented with one of the keycap emojis. This includes the digits 0 through 9, the asterisk key, and the pound key. There is also a keycap emoji for the number 10, despite its absence from the phone keys. The keycap emojis all depict a white colored number or symbol inside of a blue, grey or black box, which is shaped like a button. These emojis can be used to write telephone numbers, phone extensions, or to write numbered lists.

Emojis #️⃣ keycap: # (pound) *️⃣ keycap: * (asterisk) 0️⃣ keycap: 0 1️⃣ keycap: 1 2️⃣ keycap: 2 3️⃣ keycap: 3 4️⃣ keycap: 4 5️⃣ keycap: 5 6️⃣ keycap: 6 7️⃣ keycap: 7 8️⃣ keycap: 8 9️⃣ keycap: 9 🔟 keycap: 10

#️⃣ keycap: # (pound) top

Codepoints: 0023 FE0F 20E3
*️⃣ keycap: * (asterisk) top

Codepoints: 002A FE0F 20E3
0️⃣ keycap: 0 top

Codepoints: 0030 FE0F 20E3
1️⃣ keycap: 1 top

Codepoints: 0031 FE0F 20E3
2️⃣ keycap: 2 top

Codepoints: 0032 FE0F 20E3
3️⃣ keycap: 3 top

Codepoints: 0033 FE0F 20E3
4️⃣ keycap: 4 top

Codepoints: 0034 FE0F 20E3
5️⃣ keycap: 5 top

Codepoints: 0035 FE0F 20E3
6️⃣ keycap: 6 top

Codepoints: 0036 FE0F 20E3
7️⃣ keycap: 7 top

Codepoints: 0037 FE0F 20E3
8️⃣ keycap: 8 top

Codepoints: 0038 FE0F 20E3
9️⃣ keycap: 9 top

Codepoints: 0039 FE0F 20E3
🔟 keycap: 10 top

Codepoints: 1F51F

Related emoji

  • 📞 telephone receiver
    This telephone receiver emoji depicts just the receiver portion of a telephone- the part with the audio input and output. Use this emoji to subtly but assertively say, “call me.”
  • 🆑 CL button
    The CL button shows a bolded “C” and “L” on a red square button. This refers to “clear” which is a button you can find on calculators or old cell phones.
  • 🔼 upwards button
    The upwards button shows a triangle pointed up against a grey square background. This emoji resembles buttons on television and other electronics remotes.
  • 📳 vibration mode
    The vibration mode emoji is a square icon emoji that shows a cellphone with active lines next to it to show vibration. Use it when you’re switching to vibrate during work or a movie.
  • 📴 mobile phone off
    The mobile phone off emoji is a square icon that shows a cellphone with the word “OFF” on it. Use it when you’re alerting a friend that you’re about to shut off your phone.
  • 📶 antenna bars
    The antenna bars are all about technology. They can represent cell service, a WiFi connection, or a phone plan.
  • 📱 mobile phone
    Ring, ring! This cell phone is the mobile phone emoji. Each platform shows its own smartphone: including iPhone, Android, and Google. Pretty cool!
  • 📛 name badge
    This name badge emoji may be mistaken for the flame emoji at first glance but is actually a symbol for a name tag. Use it when you’re asking for a reminder of someone’s name, rather than admitting you don’t remember.
  • ℹ️ information
    The information emoji is a gray box with a lowercase “I” symbol in it. In libraries, seeing this symbol means you’re close to the circulation desk.
  • ⏏️ eject button
    The eject button emoji shows a white rectangle with a white solid triangle on top of it, indicating the ejection process common with electronics. You may see it when removing a disc, USB, or an old school VHS.
  • 🔢 input numbers
    The input numbers emoji shows the numbers 1, 2, 3, and (sometimes) 4 in white against a grey or blue box background. This emoji can be used when talking about mental math or calculators.
  • 📵 no mobile phones
    The no mobile phones emoji is straightforward in both name and illustration. This emoji shows a smart phone encircled in red, with a line going from one end of the image to the other.
  • 🔀 shuffle tracks button
    The shuffle tracks button emoji features a simple blue square with two white arrows running parallel to each other and then interlocking in the middle.
  • ◀️ reverse button
    Back it up and reverse it. I need to listen to that again. The reverse button emoji represents an audio or video tool used to reverse the audio track or video playback. Use this emoji when talking about audio and video editing, or reversing something in your life.
  • 💻 laptop
    Mobile computers, also known as laptops are a prime tool for many people to get work done, browse the internet, or play computer games. Use the laptop emoji when talking about technology, wifi, computers, or your laptop.
  • ✳️ eight-spoked asterisk
    This emoji is the eight-spoked asterisk. It’s the large version of the regular asterisk symbol, which looks like *.
  • 🔡 input latin lowercase
    If you always type in ALL CAPS, you’ll sound angry. Lowercase characters are important too! The Input Latin lowercase emoji shows the button used as a toggle switch between uppercase and lowercase characters on a virtual keyboard. The emoji itself displays a lowercase “a”, “b”, “c”, and “d”.
  • 💾 floppy disk
    A blast from the past, the floppy disk emoji shows a thin square disk that used to be used for storage of files before USB drives and, later, the cloud.
  • 🔽 downwards button
    If you need a way to say negatory, nope, or not doing it—the downwards button emoji has your back. It can also be used for direction if you like to use your emojis literally.
  • 🔤 input latin letters
    The input Latin letters emoji shows the alphabetic “a, b, c” in lowercase on a grey box background. Use this emoji when talking about preschool or the ABC’s.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText