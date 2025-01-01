Every button on the telephone keypad can be represented with one of the keycap emojis. This includes the digits 0 through 9, the asterisk key, and the pound key. There is also a keycap emoji for the number 10, despite its absence from the phone keys. The keycap emojis all depict a white colored number or symbol inside of a blue, grey or black box, which is shaped like a button. These emojis can be used to write telephone numbers, phone extensions, or to write numbered lists.