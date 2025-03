The telephone receiver emoji is of the handset portion of landline telephones; the part you speak into and hear out of. This emoji is a great way to tell someone to call you, or when you’re aghast at something and you’re like, “hold the phone!”

Keywords: phone, receiver, telephone

Codepoints: 1F4DE

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )