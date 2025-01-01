The telephone emoji depicts a red (or black telephone) that may look unfamiliar if you were born after 1996. This emoji shows both the phone and the receiver, and is the perfect emoji to include when talking about landlines and other tech that only your parents use.

Copy

Codepoints: 260E FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )