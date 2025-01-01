Home

Telephone

The telephone emoji depicts a red (or black telephone) that may look unfamiliar if you were born after 1996. This emoji shows both the phone and the receiver, and is the perfect emoji to include when talking about landlines and other tech that only your parents use.

Codepoints: 260E FE0F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 📞 telephone receiver
    This telephone receiver emoji depicts just the receiver portion of a telephone- the part with the audio input and output. Use this emoji to subtly but assertively say, “call me.”
  • 📴 mobile phone off
    The mobile phone off emoji is a square icon that shows a cellphone with the word “OFF” on it. Use it when you’re alerting a friend that you’re about to shut off your phone.
  • 📱 mobile phone
    Ring, ring! This cell phone is the mobile phone emoji. Each platform shows its own smartphone: including iPhone, Android, and Google. Pretty cool!
  • 📶 antenna bars
    The antenna bars are all about technology. They can represent cell service, a WiFi connection, or a phone plan.
  • 📳 vibration mode
    The vibration mode emoji is a square icon emoji that shows a cellphone with active lines next to it to show vibration. Use it when you’re switching to vibrate during work or a movie.
  • 📵 no mobile phones
    The no mobile phones emoji is straightforward in both name and illustration. This emoji shows a smart phone encircled in red, with a line going from one end of the image to the other.
  • 💻 laptop
    Mobile computers, also known as laptops are a prime tool for many people to get work done, browse the internet, or play computer games. Use the laptop emoji when talking about technology, wifi, computers, or your laptop.
  • 📲 mobile phone with arrow
    The mobile phone with arrow emoji shows a smart phone with a small blue arrow pointing into it. It could be used when talking about downloading an app or adding a new phone number to your phone.
  • 🧑‍💻 technologist
    This emoji shows a face peeping over a laptop. The technologist is hard at work with various backdrops, like a black screen with blue laptop, or a grey laptop.
  • 💾 floppy disk
    A blast from the past, the floppy disk emoji shows a thin square disk that used to be used for storage of files before USB drives and, later, the cloud.
  • keycaps #️⃣ *️⃣ 0️⃣ 1️⃣ 2️⃣ 3️⃣ 4️⃣ 5️⃣ 6️⃣ 7️⃣ 8️⃣ 9️⃣ 🔟
    There is a keycap emoji for each button on a phone, including the numbers 0 through 9, the asterisk (*) key and the pound or "hashtag" key (#).
  • 💽 computer disk
    Looking to install software, download a game, or other files onto your computer? You may use a computer disk. Use the computer disk emoji when talking about technology, old school computers, gaming, and antiquated media formats.
  • Scorpio
    If you are resourceful, passionate and a little stubborn, you just might be a Scorpio. Those who were born between October 23 - November 21 have a Scorpio zodiac sign. According to astrology, if you are a Scorpio, you like the truth, the facts, and dislike passive people.
  • 🧮 abacus
    The abacus emoji shows an ancient way to count with beads before calculators were invented. Send this to your older friends when they’re acting out of touch.
  • ⚗️ alembic
    Things you may find in a mad scientist’s lab for 100, please! The alembic is a tool used in chemistry and biomedical labs to distill. Some versions of the alembic are also used to distill alcohol.
  • 🩹 adhesive bandage
    Ouch! I scraped my knee. Do you have a band-air? An adhesive bandage, commonly referred to in some places as a band-aid is used to stop bleeding and keep infections out of a cut, wound or other injury. A bandage is also a symbol of a temporary fix.
  • ⤵️ right arrow curving down
    Look down! It’s pointing right at it! The Right Arrow Curving Down emoji is exactly what it sounds like and is a part of the “symbol” family. You can use this to show direction without having to type it.
  • 🦠 microbe
    The Microbe emoji features a blob with hair-like entities emerging from it and ranges in color, depending on the platform you’re viewing it on.
  • ⚖️ balance scale
    This emoji can have so many meanings. From justice, to finances, to being a symbol of the zodiac sign Libra. It is very versatile.
  • ⚛️ atom symbol
    Oh no! Adam is trapped in a purple box! Oh wait, that’s just an atom. My bad!

