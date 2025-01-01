The antenna bars emoji is a series of rising bars that signify internet connection. It can communicate either good or bad service for a phone, tablet, game console or laptop computer. It could also be used to ask someone how their service is, or if they have any service at all.

Copy

Keywords: antenna, antenna bars, bar, cell, mobile, phone

Codepoints: 1F4F6

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )