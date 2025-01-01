The antenna bars emoji is a series of rising bars that signify internet connection. It can communicate either good or bad service for a phone, tablet, game console or laptop computer. It could also be used to ask someone how their service is, or if they have any service at all.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.