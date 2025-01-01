Trying to work with the internet with your laptop? Make sure to connect to have a good wifi connection. The laptop emoji shows an open laptop computer with a keyboard, trackpad and screen. This emoji is often used when referring to technology, computers, wifi, and online work like blogging, or software engineering. Use this emoji when you need to talk about your laptop or anything related to computers. Example: Kate spilled water on her 💻 and now it's broken.

Keywords: computer, laptop, pc, personal

Codepoints: 1F4BB

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )