The test tube emoji shows a clear testing tube with green liquid in it. It is tilted to the side and some platforms show little splashes coming out of it. A test tube can be used to show you were working late at the lab, that you are experimenting with secret potions, or testing out chemical conconctions.

Keywords: chemist, chemistry, experiment, lab, science, test tube

Codepoints: 1F9EA

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )