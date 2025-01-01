Home

Test tube

The test tube emoji shows a clear testing tube with green liquid in it. It is tilted to the side and some platforms show little splashes coming out of it. A test tube can be used to show you were working late at the lab, that you are experimenting with secret potions, or testing out chemical conconctions.

Keywords: chemist, chemistry, experiment, lab, science, test tube
Codepoints: 1F9EA
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
0

Related emoji

  • ⚗️ alembic
    Things you may find in a mad scientist’s lab for 100, please! The alembic is a tool used in chemistry and biomedical labs to distill. Some versions of the alembic are also used to distill alcohol.
  • 🔎 magnifying glass tilted right
    Take a closer look with the magnifying glass tilted right emoji. This emoji is usually seen online as a toggle switch to zoom in and out of something. The magnifying glass titled right emoji can be used when talking about detectives, science, a search, or clarification.
  • 🔬 microscope
    The microscope emoji depicts a typical science lab microscope, used to magnify even the tiniest specimens for observation. Neat!
  • 🔌 electric plug
    The electric plug emoji is portrayed as a black plug with two golden or silver colored metal prongs sticking out of it, depending on the platform. May also show a wire attached to it.
  • 🧫 petri dish
    What is growing in there? In a petri dish, it could be anything!
  • 💻 laptop
    Mobile computers, also known as laptops are a prime tool for many people to get work done, browse the internet, or play computer games. Use the laptop emoji when talking about technology, wifi, computers, or your laptop.
  • 🩹 adhesive bandage
    Ouch! I scraped my knee. Do you have a band-air? An adhesive bandage, commonly referred to in some places as a band-aid is used to stop bleeding and keep infections out of a cut, wound or other injury. A bandage is also a symbol of a temporary fix.
  • 🖥️ desktop computer
    If you are getting work done in your home or office, you may be working on a desktop computer. These machines are more permanent than laptops and have a lot more storage. Connect to the internet, turn on the screen, grab a mouse and get to work.
  • 🧮 abacus
    The abacus emoji shows an ancient way to count with beads before calculators were invented. Send this to your older friends when they’re acting out of touch.
  • 🧬 dna
    Your DNA is your genetic makeup. The DNA emoji is used when talking about science, anatomy, and your family genes. This emoji could also be used to talk about genetic compatibility with a romantic partner. *cough cough cute babies*
  • 🖲️ trackball
    Aka. a computer mouse that doesn't move. Users can move the cursor around the screen by rolling the trackball in the right direction. Some people prefect using a trackball rather than the mouse for their computing and gaming needs.
  • 🩺 stethoscope
    Heading to the doctor’s office? You’ll most likely see a stethoscope around their neck. This an emoji symbolizes a doctor, medicine and health.
  • 🔍 magnifying glass tilted left
    Feeling like you need to inspect something closer? Looking for an excuse to play detective? Then, this emoji featuring a magnifying glass angled to the left may be the right option for you.
  • 📱 mobile phone
    Ring, ring! This cell phone is the mobile phone emoji. Each platform shows its own smartphone: including iPhone, Android, and Google. Pretty cool!
  • 💊 pill
    Pills can be life saving or addictive. The pill emoji can represent medicine and health, but it can also represent a drug addiction. A doctor can prescribe a pill to treat a certain condition or illness.
  • 🔋 battery
    The Battery emoji features an electric battery with the “+” side toward the top and the “- “close to the bottom. Green is a popular choice for the battery emoji but can also come in red and blue.
  • 📞 telephone receiver
    This telephone receiver emoji depicts just the receiver portion of a telephone- the part with the audio input and output. Use this emoji to subtly but assertively say, “call me.”
  • 📟 pager
    Even if the technology is outdated, the pager emoji is very much in the present. Use it when you’re feeling nostalgic for the digital communications of the past.
  • 🦠 microbe
    The Microbe emoji features a blob with hair-like entities emerging from it and ranges in color, depending on the platform you’re viewing it on.
  • 🥼 lab coat
    The lab coat emoji is simply that; a long, white lab coat with buttons and pockets, usually meant for scientists.

