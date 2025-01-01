The test tube emoji shows a clear testing tube with green liquid in it. It is tilted to the side and some platforms show little splashes coming out of it. A test tube can be used to show you were working late at the lab, that you are experimenting with secret potions, or testing out chemical conconctions.
