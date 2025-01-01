Home

Alembic

The alembic is used in chemistry and biomedical labs. You might have seen Bill Nye the Science Guy or Jimmy Neutron use this once or twice! The emoji shows a round clear beaker filled with liquid on a stand that represents a burner. It could be used to show that something is being invented or tested chemically. This emoji has a scientific feel to it. While using a real alembic may be dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing, feel free to use the emoji as much as you want without risking a laboratory meltdown! Example: “Hey Jack, can you help me with my science project. ⚗”

Codepoints: 2697 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🔬 microscope
    The microscope emoji depicts a typical science lab microscope, used to magnify even the tiniest specimens for observation. Neat!
  • 🧪 test tube
    Are you doing some science experiments? The test tube emoji can be used to show chemicals being tested. It’s a clear tube with green liquid tiled on its side.
  • 🔎 magnifying glass tilted right
    Take a closer look with the magnifying glass tilted right emoji. This emoji is usually seen online as a toggle switch to zoom in and out of something. The magnifying glass titled right emoji can be used when talking about detectives, science, a search, or clarification.
  • 🧫 petri dish
    What is growing in there? In a petri dish, it could be anything!
  • 🧬 dna
    Your DNA is your genetic makeup. The DNA emoji is used when talking about science, anatomy, and your family genes. This emoji could also be used to talk about genetic compatibility with a romantic partner. *cough cough cute babies*
  • 🖥️ desktop computer
    If you are getting work done in your home or office, you may be working on a desktop computer. These machines are more permanent than laptops and have a lot more storage. Connect to the internet, turn on the screen, grab a mouse and get to work.
  • 📟 pager
    Even if the technology is outdated, the pager emoji is very much in the present. Use it when you’re feeling nostalgic for the digital communications of the past.
  • 💻 laptop
    Mobile computers, also known as laptops are a prime tool for many people to get work done, browse the internet, or play computer games. Use the laptop emoji when talking about technology, wifi, computers, or your laptop.
  • 🔌 electric plug
    The electric plug emoji is portrayed as a black plug with two golden or silver colored metal prongs sticking out of it, depending on the platform. May also show a wire attached to it.
  • 🧮 abacus
    The abacus emoji shows an ancient way to count with beads before calculators were invented. Send this to your older friends when they’re acting out of touch.
  • 🖲️ trackball
    Aka. a computer mouse that doesn't move. Users can move the cursor around the screen by rolling the trackball in the right direction. Some people prefect using a trackball rather than the mouse for their computing and gaming needs.
  • 🔧 wrench
    Hey there Mr. or Mrs. fix it, a wrench may come in handy when you are working on your next project. While this emoji is one size fits all, make sure you have the right size for your bolts!
  • 🔍 magnifying glass tilted left
    Feeling like you need to inspect something closer? Looking for an excuse to play detective? Then, this emoji featuring a magnifying glass angled to the left may be the right option for you.
  • 📀 dvd
    Who’s ready for an at-home movie? Let’s pop this DVD emoji in after we pop some popcorn!
  • 🔦 flashlight
    The flashlight emoji may be shown at different angles, in different colors, and at different levels of lit-ness, but one thing maintains: you have to have one on hand in case of a power outage!
  • 💾 floppy disk
    A blast from the past, the floppy disk emoji shows a thin square disk that used to be used for storage of files before USB drives and, later, the cloud.
  • 📱 mobile phone
    Ring, ring! This cell phone is the mobile phone emoji. Each platform shows its own smartphone: including iPhone, Android, and Google. Pretty cool!
  • 💊 pill
    Pills can be life saving or addictive. The pill emoji can represent medicine and health, but it can also represent a drug addiction. A doctor can prescribe a pill to treat a certain condition or illness.
  • 📞 telephone receiver
    This telephone receiver emoji depicts just the receiver portion of a telephone- the part with the audio input and output. Use this emoji to subtly but assertively say, “call me.”
  • 🦠 microbe
    The Microbe emoji features a blob with hair-like entities emerging from it and ranges in color, depending on the platform you’re viewing it on.

