The alembic is used in chemistry and biomedical labs. You might have seen Bill Nye the Science Guy or Jimmy Neutron use this once or twice! The emoji shows a round clear beaker filled with liquid on a stand that represents a burner. It could be used to show that something is being invented or tested chemically. This emoji has a scientific feel to it. While using a real alembic may be dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing, feel free to use the emoji as much as you want without risking a laboratory meltdown! Example: “Hey Jack, can you help me with my science project. ⚗”
