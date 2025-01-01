Home

Flashlight

The flashlight emoji shows a typical flashlight used to illuminate the space ahead of you. Across platforms, it is shown at different angles, in different colors, and may be shown as either lit or not lit. You can use this emoji to remind someone to be prepared when camping or building a survival kit!

Keywords: electric, flashlight, light, tool, torch
Codepoints: 1F526
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🔧 wrench
    Hey there Mr. or Mrs. fix it, a wrench may come in handy when you are working on your next project. While this emoji is one size fits all, make sure you have the right size for your bolts!
  • 💡 light bulb
    I have an idea! The lightbulb just went off in my head. A lightbulb is needed to light up a lamp, but it’s also the sign of an idea or intelligence.
  • 🔌 electric plug
    The electric plug emoji is portrayed as a black plug with two golden or silver colored metal prongs sticking out of it, depending on the platform. May also show a wire attached to it.
  • 🔬 microscope
    The microscope emoji depicts a typical science lab microscope, used to magnify even the tiniest specimens for observation. Neat!
  • 💾 floppy disk
    A blast from the past, the floppy disk emoji shows a thin square disk that used to be used for storage of files before USB drives and, later, the cloud.
  • 🔭 telescope
    The telescope emoji is your ticket to a whole world of space you’ve never seen before. Use this emoji when talking about astronomy or the wonders of the universe.
  • ⚗️ alembic
    Things you may find in a mad scientist’s lab for 100, please! The alembic is a tool used in chemistry and biomedical labs to distill. Some versions of the alembic are also used to distill alcohol.
  • 🛠️ hammer and wrench
    What tools do you have in your toolbox? If you are building something you’ll most likely need a hammer and a wrench. Use the hammer and wrench emoji when talking about your next construction project, fixing something, or tools.
  • ⚒️ hammer and pick
    Not to be confused for the hammer or pick emojis, this is the hammer and pick emoji. Featuring both tools in the shape of an X, these tools are used by miners.
  • 🧰 toolbox
    If you are a builder you probably have a toolbox in your shed filled with tools to make that idea come to life. Whether you are talking about physical tools or metaphorical tools, this emoji can come in handy!
  • 🔩 nut and bolt
    In the middle of a construction project? Needing to put something together? Wanting to get a little saucy and punny? Then, this image of a nut and bolt is right for you.
  • 🔨 hammer
    A hammer is a heavy tool used to pound nails into a surface. In texting, this emoji may be used to really nail in your point.
  • 🛰️ satellite
    Welcome to outer space. This is where a satellite lives. It orbits, collects information and acts as a tool for communication for people around the world.
  • 🧪 test tube
    Are you doing some science experiments? The test tube emoji can be used to show chemicals being tested. It’s a clear tube with green liquid tiled on its side.
  • 💻 laptop
    Mobile computers, also known as laptops are a prime tool for many people to get work done, browse the internet, or play computer games. Use the laptop emoji when talking about technology, wifi, computers, or your laptop.
  • 🪓 axe
    The axe emoji is depicted in various shades of red gray and brown. Each platform shows an axe head either white or grey, with a handle. You can use it to show that you’re chopping wood, or to reference how mad you may be.
  • 🪜 ladder
    If you are climbing the corporate ladder, trying to change a lightbulb, or maybe are quite literally on a ladder, send this one out to your friends.
  • 🔎 magnifying glass tilted right
    Take a closer look with the magnifying glass tilted right emoji. This emoji is usually seen online as a toggle switch to zoom in and out of something. The magnifying glass titled right emoji can be used when talking about detectives, science, a search, or clarification.
  • 🪚 carpentry saw
    Here we have your standard carpentry saw. The gray blade has a brown handle. It can be used to show you’re doing work around the house and sawing something.
  • 🪛 screwdriver
    The screwdriver emoji isn’t the most common, but is definitely an integral addition to any toolkit. Send this to a friend when they complain that they need a hand building their new furniture and see if it does the trick.

