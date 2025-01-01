A satellite is a man-made object that is sent into space orbit to collect information. It also acts as a communication tool that people can access around the world. Employees at NASA, Space X, or Virgin Galactic may use this emoji from time to time. Or maybe not...but they could. The satellite emoji shows the machine with two panels. Use this emoji when talking about outer space, space innovation, or futuristic communication.

Example: “Sally has a fancy new television that grab all the channels from a satellite 🛰”

Codepoints: 1F6F0 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )