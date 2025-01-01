How many people does it take to screw in a lightbulb? One if you’re smart! Light bulbs are tools to provide light to lamps. The lightbulb is also a widely accepted symbol of having an idea or being smart. When someone is considered “bright” like a lightbulb, it means they are smart. The light bulb emoji shows a glowing single light bulb. The emoji can represent light, intelligence, innovation, and electricity. Use this emoji when talking about light, someone who is smart, or a new idea. Example: Sally 💡 I have a great idea for a new recipe.
