How many people does it take to screw in a lightbulb? One if you’re smart! Light bulbs are tools to provide light to lamps. The lightbulb is also a widely accepted symbol of having an idea or being smart. When someone is considered “bright” like a lightbulb, it means they are smart. The light bulb emoji shows a glowing single light bulb. The emoji can represent light, intelligence, innovation, and electricity. Use this emoji when talking about light, someone who is smart, or a new idea. Example: Sally 💡 I have a great idea for a new recipe.

Keywords: bulb, comic, electric, idea, light

Codepoints: 1F4A1

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )