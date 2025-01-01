The high voltage emoji depicts a golden lighting bolt, in some cases with a storm cloud above it. It’s the perfect emoji to signify an innovative idea, or to electrify any of your conversations. The high voltage emoji can also be used to warn someone about static shock or an electricity-related danger.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.