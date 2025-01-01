This emoji is a red fire extinguisher with a black hose. Used to put out fires, this can be used in a multitude of ways. If things are too “lit,” pull out that fire extinguisher to cool things down. If a convo is too heated, put that fire out. Use the fire extinguisher playfully and in serious moments both to put out those flames.

Copy

Keywords: extinguish, fire, fire extinguisher, quench

Codepoints: 1F9EF

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )