This emoji is a red fire extinguisher with a black hose. Used to put out fires, this can be used in a multitude of ways. If things are too “lit,” pull out that fire extinguisher to cool things down. If a convo is too heated, put that fire out. Use the fire extinguisher playfully and in serious moments both to put out those flames.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.