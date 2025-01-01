Home

Fire extinguisher

This emoji is a red fire extinguisher with a black hose. Used to put out fires, this can be used in a multitude of ways. If things are too “lit,” pull out that fire extinguisher to cool things down. If a convo is too heated, put that fire out. Use the fire extinguisher playfully and in serious moments both to put out those flames.

Keywords: extinguish, fire, fire extinguisher, quench
Codepoints: 1F9EF
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
Related emoji

  • 🪠 plunger
    This red plunger can be used to unclog anything in your life that seems stuck or crappy.
  • 🪔 diya lamp
    This bowl is a Diya lamp. With a round body full of oil and a slight indentation for a candle wick, this style lamp originated in India.
  • high voltage
    Zap zap! The high voltage emoji shows a lightning bolt that implies the presence of electricity. Use it in the context of this utility.
  • 🌓 first quarter moon
    The first quarter moon emoji reveals a yellowed moon half shroud in shadow on its left side.
  • 🧽 sponge
    Get scubbing! The sponge emoji is shown as a yellow squishy sponge, or sometimes green. It can be used to show that something is dirty and you need a big sponge to clean it, or that you yourself are dirty and need a big sponge to clean yourself.
  • 🪚 carpentry saw
    Here we have your standard carpentry saw. The gray blade has a brown handle. It can be used to show you’re doing work around the house and sawing something.
  • 🧂 salt
    Is someone acting salty? Is your food lacking flavor? This shaker of salt is the perfect option for you.
  • 🪣 bucket
    The bucket emoji is incredibly useful for carrying substances, including mop water, crawdads, and sand en route to become a sand castle.
  • fuel pump
    Don’t smoke in a gas station area! Gasoline and Diesel are highly explosive. Use a fuel pump to fill up your car, truck, or boat. Just make sure to check the price of the gasoline because it fluctuates.
  • 🪐 ringed planet
    Since Saturn is the only planet with visible rings, this has got to be it. This emoji depicts the sixth planet from the sun.
  • 🌀 cyclone
    It’s spinning out of control! While there may be no hurricane winds, the cyclone emoji might blow you away. Be careful, things could get dangerous. Use this emoji when talking about tornadoes, cyclones and other windy storms. You can also use it to describe someone who is very messy.
  • 🌘 waning crescent moon
    The waning crescent moon emoji depicts the moon in the phase before new moon. In this phase, the moon is only a small sliver of light, and is growing smaller.
  • 🚀 rocket
    They say shoot for the moon, and you’ll land among the stars. Well, you’ll need a rocket to get there. Hopefully, you make it to the moon, though.
  • 🌖 waning gibbous moon
    The Waning Gibbous Moon emoji features a mostly full moon, with a small crescent of shadow on the far right side.
  • 🛬 airplane arrival
    Coming in for a landing! Are you arriving home from your travels? Is someone special arriving at the airport to visit you? The airplane landing can show all that and more.
  • 🧱 brick
    “She’s a brick…house.” Use the brick emoji to describe someone in this way or literally as the building blocks they are.
  • hourglass not done
    Time isn’t up yet. Keep going. The hourglass not done emoji shows an hourglass with sand filling the bottom half. While time is running out, the hour isn’t up yet. Use this emoji when telling someone they need to rush or hurry to get something done. Time is running out!
  • 🚦 vertical traffic light
    A vertical traffic light is shown here as a black background with red, green and yellow lights. The traffic light can be used to say you’re stuck in traffic.
  • 🌔 waxing gibbous moon
    The Waxing Gibbous Moon emoji features a round, yellow moon, which is mostly full and has a small, dark crescent shadow on its far left side.
  • 🛴 kick scooter
    The kick scooter is a two wheeled pseudo-vehicle that one pushes with their leg and steers with handle bars. This kick scooter emoji will help you keep up the momentum and scoot through any convo.

