This emoji showcases the sixth of the eight moon phases and is portrayed as either gold colored or silver colored, depending on the platform it is being viewed on. The color overtakes most of the moon, leaving only a small sliver of shadow on the far right side of the moon’s surface, forming a crescent.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.