This emoji showcases the sixth of the eight moon phases and is portrayed as either gold colored or silver colored, depending on the platform it is being viewed on. The color overtakes most of the moon, leaving only a small sliver of shadow on the far right side of the moon’s surface, forming a crescent.

Keywords: gibbous, moon, waning, outer space

Codepoints: 1F316

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )