This emoji showcases the second of eight moon phases. Most of the moon in question is engulfed by shadow, leaving a small crescent of light on the very far right of the moon. Deep craters can be seen scattered throughout this emoticon. This emoji can represent outer space, nighttime, cycles of the moon and astronomy in general.

Keywords: crescent, moon, waxing, outer space

Codepoints: 1F312

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )