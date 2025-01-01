This big circular rock emoji is the last quarter moon. Half cast in shadow on the right side, this moon symbolizes release. When the last quarter moon rises, it’s said to give spiritual power and aid in letting go and forgiveness. As the moon gives itself to the darkness, you can, too.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.