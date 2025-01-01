Home

YayText!

Shooting star

When you wish upon a shooting star, your dreams might come true. Look up at the stars in space when it’s dark out and you may see a shooting star. The shooting star emoji shows a star with lines coming from the star to give it a motion effect. Use the shooting star emoji when talking about good luck, wishing on a star, or outer space. This

emoji gives off a very wishful feeling or hopeful feeling. Example: We saw 3 🌠 last night. I hope my wishes come true.

Keywords: falling, shooting, star, outer space
Codepoints: 1F320
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • star
    Shine bright, you are a star. The star emoji represents achievement, talent, accomplishments, and outerspace. There are so many stars in the sky at night.
  • 🌟 glowing star
    A glowing star shows a star is so bright, it glows. You can use this to describe an actual star or someone’s glowing talent and personality.
  • 🌌 milky way
    Look at all of the stars in the sky. The milky way galaxy is the planet earth’s home. There are so many stars in space, and many of the star formations are directly related to astrology, zodiac signs , and horoscopes. Use this emoji when talking about stars, night life, space, or the solar system.
  • 🌗 last quarter moon
    This last quarter moon emoji resembles a circular rock with the right-side cast in shadow. Feeling spooky? It will be dark, soon.
  • ☄️ comet
    Is that a shooting star or a flaming comet in the sky? Watch out, if the comet crashes to earth it will create a huge crater. Use the comet emoji when talking about outer space and space comets.
  • 🪐 ringed planet
    Since Saturn is the only planet with visible rings, this has got to be it. This emoji depicts the sixth planet from the sun.
  • 🇸🇴 flag: Somalia
    The flag of Somalia emoji consists of a white five-pointed star atop a blue background.
  • 🌕 full moon
    The full moon emoji depicts the final moon phase: the full moon. In this phase, the moon is fully lit and looks like a large yellow or white circle. Use this when you’re feeling especially werewolf-ish.
  • ✡️ star of David
    The Star of David is a religious symbol that is widely used in Jewish culture. The star of David emoji can be used to talk about a religious holiday like Hanukkah, a biblical teaching of King David, or a holy place like a Synagogue or Israel.
  • ✴️ eight-pointed star
    The eight-pointed star emoji is a white star with eight points on an orange square backdrop. This emoji can be used along with the rest of the star emojis to create a truly sparkling message.
  • ☀️ sun
    The sun emoji is a cartoonish depiction of the galaxy’s largest star, with pointy illustrated rays coming out from the central yellow circle.
  • 🚀 rocket
    They say shoot for the moon, and you’ll land among the stars. Well, you’ll need a rocket to get there. Hopefully, you make it to the moon, though.
  • 🌓 first quarter moon
    The first quarter moon emoji reveals a yellowed moon half shroud in shadow on its left side.
  • 🌔 waxing gibbous moon
    The Waxing Gibbous Moon emoji features a round, yellow moon, which is mostly full and has a small, dark crescent shadow on its far left side.
  • 🔯 dotted six-pointed star
    The dotted six-pointed star is a mystical religious emoji in a purple box with a white star symbol in the center. It is in reference to the Hindu symbol, Shaktona.
  • sparkles
    This bright and versatile emoji depicts gold or colorful star shaped sparkles. It can be used to communicate anything from actual sparkles, to excitement, to something being sparkling clean. The possibilities are endless.
  • 🌪️ tornado
    Tornadoes are scary weather events that cause chaos and havoc. Let your friends and family know one is headed your way.
  • 🇯🇴 flag: Jordan
    The flag of Jordan emoji shows 3 equal stripes with black on top, white in the middle, and green at the bottom. On the left side displays a red triangle connecting the stripes with a white 7 point star centered in the middle.
  • 🖖 vulcan salute
    Greetings from an alien planet far far away! Live long and prosper! The vulcan salute emoji stems from the TV series Star Trek.
  • 🧑‍🚀 astronaut
    “It’s a bird, it’s a plane, It’s something going to outer space.” “That rocket launch was awesome!” “I hope their space suits are working.” These may be the thoughts that go through your head when thinking about an astronaut going to the moon!

