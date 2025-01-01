When you wish upon a shooting star, your dreams might come true. Look up at the stars in space when it’s dark out and you may see a shooting star. The shooting star emoji shows a star with lines coming from the star to give it a motion effect. Use the shooting star emoji when talking about good luck, wishing on a star, or outer space. This

emoji gives off a very wishful feeling or hopeful feeling. Example: We saw 3 🌠 last night. I hope my wishes come true.

Keywords: falling, shooting, star, outer space

Codepoints: 1F320

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )