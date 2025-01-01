The sparkles emoji shows three golden or multicolored sparkles, and can be used in a variety of ways. Most commonly, it is used to show excitement, or that something you’re talking about it fancy, sparkling clean, or to refer to th sparkle is someone's eye. It can also be used to show actual stars in the sky, of course.
