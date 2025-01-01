The moon viewing ceremony emoji is a scene of a traditional moon viewing ceremony in Japan. These celebrations take place in the autumn to celebrate the moon’s full and waxing phases, and they are also an opportunity to eat delicious food and spend time with loved ones.
