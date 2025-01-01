Home

Moon viewing ceremony

The moon viewing ceremony emoji is a scene of a traditional moon viewing ceremony in Japan. These celebrations take place in the autumn to celebrate the moon’s full and waxing phases, and they are also an opportunity to eat delicious food and spend time with loved ones.

Keywords: celebration, ceremony, moon, moon viewing ceremony, outer space
Codepoints: 1F391
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🎆 fireworks
    The fireworks emoji shows one of these celebratory explosions going off against a night sky. Use it to say “Congrats!”, “Happy New Year!”, or “Happy Independence Day!”
  • 🌟 glowing star
    A glowing star shows a star is so bright, it glows. You can use this to describe an actual star or someone’s glowing talent and personality.
  • 🇲🇻 flag: Maldives
    The flag of Maldives emoji displays a red background with a green rectangle in the middle. Inside the rectangle sits a white half-moon.
  • sparkles
    This bright and versatile emoji depicts gold or colorful star shaped sparkles. It can be used to communicate anything from actual sparkles, to excitement, to something being sparkling clean. The possibilities are endless.
  • 🌔 waxing gibbous moon
    The Waxing Gibbous Moon emoji features a round, yellow moon, which is mostly full and has a small, dark crescent shadow on its far left side.
  • 🌕 full moon
    The full moon emoji depicts the final moon phase: the full moon. In this phase, the moon is fully lit and looks like a large yellow or white circle. Use this when you’re feeling especially werewolf-ish.
  • star
    Shine bright, you are a star. The star emoji represents achievement, talent, accomplishments, and outerspace. There are so many stars in the sky at night.
  • 🎇 sparkler
    The Sparkler emoji features a small, handheld firework which is lit on one end in order to create golden sparks. Usually seen at celebrations and events.
  • 🌑 new moon
    The new moon emoji refers to the new moon phase that is the first of eight moon phases. In the new moon, the moon appears completely dark, not lit by the sun at all.
  • 🔯 dotted six-pointed star
    The dotted six-pointed star is a mystical religious emoji in a purple box with a white star symbol in the center. It is in reference to the Hindu symbol, Shaktona.
  • 🌖 waning gibbous moon
    The Waning Gibbous Moon emoji features a mostly full moon, with a small crescent of shadow on the far right side.
  • 🧨 firecracker
    This firecracker emoji is either fun… or dangerous! Or both. Don’t try this at home!
  • 🌙 crescent moon
    Also known as the sickle moon (because of its scythe-like shape), the crescent moon provides a soft light amid the darkness of night.
  • 🥮 moon cake
    Mooncakes are a savory traditional Chinese pastry.
  • 🌒 waxing crescent moon
    The Waxing Crescent Moon emoji features a round gold or silver moon being overtaken by a dark shadow, where only a small crescent of color can be seen on the far right side.
  • ❇️ sparkle
    The sparkle emoji is a white four pointed sparkle symbol on a green square background. You can use this emoji to refer to something that is brand spanking new or is sparkling clean.
  • 🎊 confetti ball
    Looks like someone is decorating for a special occasion. The confetti ball emoji means that there is a party or celebration in the works. The confetti ball emoji is often paired with the party popper emoji when celebrating birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations.
  • 🇵🇰 flag: Pakistan
    The Pakistan flag emoji shows a dark green background with a vertical white stripe on the far left side. On the right side in the middle sits a white crescent moon and a white 5-point star.
  • 🥈 2nd place medal
    This silver coin necklace with the number two is a 2nd place medal! While it’s no number one, being runner-up is still an accomplishment!
  • 🌘 waning crescent moon
    The waning crescent moon emoji depicts the moon in the phase before new moon. In this phase, the moon is only a small sliver of light, and is growing smaller.

