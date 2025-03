The sparkle emoji shows a single white four-pointed sparkle/star symbol on a green square background. The sparkle emoji can be used to talk about something that is brand new or is very clean. It could also be confused with the sparkles emoji, which shows multiple gold sparkles.

Codepoints: 2747 FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )