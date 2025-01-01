This dotted six-pointed star emoji is an Shaktona symbol in Hindu religions and is featured in white against a purple box. Use it in any situation wherein you’re talking about different religions or about Hinduism and the union of Shiva and Shakti in this faith.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.