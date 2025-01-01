Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. Dotted six-pointed star
YayText!

Dotted six-pointed star

This dotted six-pointed star emoji is an Shaktona symbol in Hindu religions and is featured in white against a purple box. Use it in any situation wherein you’re talking about different religions or about Hinduism and the union of Shiva and Shakti in this faith.

Keywords: dotted six-pointed star, fortune, star
Codepoints: 1F52F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • ✡️ star of David
    The Star of David is a religious symbol that is widely used in Jewish culture. The star of David emoji can be used to talk about a religious holiday like Hanukkah, a biblical teaching of King David, or a holy place like a Synagogue or Israel.
  • 🌟 glowing star
    A glowing star shows a star is so bright, it glows. You can use this to describe an actual star or someone’s glowing talent and personality.
  • star
    Shine bright, you are a star. The star emoji represents achievement, talent, accomplishments, and outerspace. There are so many stars in the sky at night.
  • ☪️ star and crescent
    The Star and Crescent is seen all over Muslim culture. The Star and Crescent emoji represents the symbol that is found on many Islamic flags. Did you know? The five points of the star represents the five pillars of Islam and the Muslim faith.
  • ☯️ yin yang
    The yin yang emoji is a symbol of peace and balance and is outlined in white with a purple box background. Use this when speaking about two things in harmony.
  • 🇸🇴 flag: Somalia
    The flag of Somalia emoji consists of a white five-pointed star atop a blue background.
  • 🇵🇰 flag: Pakistan
    The Pakistan flag emoji shows a dark green background with a vertical white stripe on the far left side. On the right side in the middle sits a white crescent moon and a white 5-point star.
  • 🇮🇱 flag: Israel
    The flag of Israel emoji features a white background that contains a blue Star of David between two horizontal blue stripes.
  • 🇲🇻 flag: Maldives
    The flag of Maldives emoji displays a red background with a green rectangle in the middle. Inside the rectangle sits a white half-moon.
  • ⚜️ fleur-de-lis
    The fleur-de-lis emoji is a gold fleur-de-lis emblem, often seen on French import items and items related to Louisiana culture. Headed to New Orleans? Watching the New Orleans Saints game? Send out this beautiful fleur-de-lis.
  • ✴️ eight-pointed star
    The eight-pointed star emoji is a white star with eight points on an orange square backdrop. This emoji can be used along with the rest of the star emojis to create a truly sparkling message.
  • 🌠 shooting star
    Make a wish! That’s a shooting star. This rare occurrence can only be seen in the night sky. Look closely at all of the stars in space and you may find one. They are supposed to be very lucky.
  • 🔳 white square button
    The white square button emoji is a white outlined square with a black center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • 🇲🇵 flag: Northern Mariana Islands
    The flag emoji for the Northern Mariana Islands depicts a blue background with various symbols on it. The symbols include a star, a latte stone, and a decorative wreath called a mwarmwar.
  • ❇️ sparkle
    The sparkle emoji is a white four pointed sparkle symbol on a green square background. You can use this emoji to refer to something that is brand spanking new or is sparkling clean.
  • 🕋 kaaba
    The Kaaba is a sacred box in Islam. It is the House of God and is worshipped and revered by Muslims around the world.
  • ☸️ wheel of dharma
    The Wheel of Dharma emoji is a purple box with a white Buddhist symbol that means “what is established or firm.” Use it when discussing Buddhism or having a conversation about peace.
  • 🎑 moon viewing ceremony
    A moon viewing ceremony is a celebration which takes place in Japan each autumn to celebrate the moon’s phases. This emoji is used to refer to that celebration.
  • 🇬🇩 flag: Grenada
    The flag of Grenada emoji features a red border with six stars. The center is divided into four alternating symmetrical triangles of green and yellow. Another star sits in the center, and nutmeg rests on the left side.
  • 🕎 menorah
    Light the menorah, it’s time to celebrate Hanukkah. The menorah emoji represents the symbol of the Jewish holiday. Hanukkah is celebrated for 8 days and nights. Each night, one of the candles on the menorah is lit. Use this emoji when talking about Judaism, and the holidays.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText