The Star of David is the main symbol of Judaism. This star is found in a lot of Jewish culture. The Star of David emoji shows a square shape with a 6 pointed star at the center of it. This emoji is often used when talking about Judaism, Hanukkah, religion, and holy places like Israel. Use this emoji when you want to send a religious message or talk about a holy area like a Synagogue. Example: Happy Hanukkah Jim! ✡️ 🕎

Copy

Codepoints: 2721 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )