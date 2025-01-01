Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. Star of David
YayText!

Star of David

The Star of David is the main symbol of Judaism. This star is found in a lot of Jewish culture. The Star of David emoji shows a square shape with a 6 pointed star at the center of it. This emoji is often used when talking about Judaism, Hanukkah, religion, and holy places like Israel. Use this emoji when you want to send a religious message or talk about a holy area like a Synagogue. Example: Happy Hanukkah Jim! ✡️ 🕎

Codepoints: 2721 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • star
    Shine bright, you are a star. The star emoji represents achievement, talent, accomplishments, and outerspace. There are so many stars in the sky at night.
  • 🔯 dotted six-pointed star
    The dotted six-pointed star is a mystical religious emoji in a purple box with a white star symbol in the center. It is in reference to the Hindu symbol, Shaktona.
  • ☪️ star and crescent
    The Star and Crescent is seen all over Muslim culture. The Star and Crescent emoji represents the symbol that is found on many Islamic flags. Did you know? The five points of the star represents the five pillars of Islam and the Muslim faith.
  • 🇮🇱 flag: Israel
    The flag of Israel emoji features a white background that contains a blue Star of David between two horizontal blue stripes.
  • 🕍 synagogue
    A synagogue is a sacred place of worship for those who practice Judaism or the Jewish faith.
  • ⚜️ fleur-de-lis
    The fleur-de-lis emoji is a gold fleur-de-lis emblem, often seen on French import items and items related to Louisiana culture. Headed to New Orleans? Watching the New Orleans Saints game? Send out this beautiful fleur-de-lis.
  • 🌟 glowing star
    A glowing star shows a star is so bright, it glows. You can use this to describe an actual star or someone’s glowing talent and personality.
  • 🌠 shooting star
    Make a wish! That’s a shooting star. This rare occurrence can only be seen in the night sky. Look closely at all of the stars in space and you may find one. They are supposed to be very lucky.
  • 🕎 menorah
    Light the menorah, it’s time to celebrate Hanukkah. The menorah emoji represents the symbol of the Jewish holiday. Hanukkah is celebrated for 8 days and nights. Each night, one of the candles on the menorah is lit. Use this emoji when talking about Judaism, and the holidays.
  • 🇸🇴 flag: Somalia
    The flag of Somalia emoji consists of a white five-pointed star atop a blue background.
  • 🎇 sparkler
    The Sparkler emoji features a small, handheld firework which is lit on one end in order to create golden sparks. Usually seen at celebrations and events.
  • 🇸🇳 flag: Senegal
    The flag of Senegal emoji consists of three vertical stripes of green, yellow, and red. In the center of the flag, on the yellow stripe, there is a green star.
  • 🆕 NEW button
    Check out this new, fresh, and one of a kind item. It’s never been used. The new button emoji represents something that is brand new. Use this emoji in your messages to draw attention to new information, new people or new products.
  • 🇲🇵 flag: Northern Mariana Islands
    The flag emoji for the Northern Mariana Islands depicts a blue background with various symbols on it. The symbols include a star, a latte stone, and a decorative wreath called a mwarmwar.
  • 🕋 kaaba
    The Kaaba is a sacred box in Islam. It is the House of God and is worshipped and revered by Muslims around the world.
  • 🇳🇺 flag: Niue
    The Niue flag emoji shows a yellow background with a Union Jack symbol in the top left corner. There is a yellow star with a blue circle surrounding it in the center of the Union Jack. There are 4 smaller stars surrounding the central star.
  • 🕌 mosque
    A mosque is an Islamic place of worship. You can tell it apart from a church, synagogue, or temple, because of the iconic minaret and domed roof.
  • 🚭 no smoking
    Stop, no smoking here. This is a smoke free area. The No Smoking emoji is similar to the no smoking signs you see in public smoke free places. Cigarettes, vapes, cigars, and other tobacco products are not welcome.
  • ™️ trade mark
    Have a great idea, brand name or product? You’ll want to get a trademark. While the trademark emoji is not an official seal of approval, it can be used to talk about the legal process of getting a registered trademark, or to refer to ownership of something.
  • 🇳🇿 flag: New Zealand
    The flag of New Zealand emoji displays a blue background with the Union Jack symbol in the top left corner. On the right side of the flag sit 4 red stars outlined in white forming a diamond shape.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText