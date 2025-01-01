The Star of David is the main symbol of Judaism. This star is found in a lot of Jewish culture. The Star of David emoji shows a square shape with a 6 pointed star at the center of it. This emoji is often used when talking about Judaism, Hanukkah, religion, and holy places like Israel. Use this emoji when you want to send a religious message or talk about a holy area like a Synagogue. Example: Happy Hanukkah Jim! ✡️ 🕎
