Kaaba

Kaaba literally means cube in Arabic and that is what you see here. This black cube features gold décor and represents the House of God in the religion of Islam. It is the center of Islam’s holy site of the Grand Mosque in Mecca. Use this emoji carefully as it is considered the holy of holies among Muslims worldwide.

Keywords: islam, kaaba, muslim, religion
Codepoints: 1F54B
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🕌 mosque
    A mosque is an Islamic place of worship. You can tell it apart from a church, synagogue, or temple, because of the iconic minaret and domed roof.
  • 🕍 synagogue
    A synagogue is a sacred place of worship for those who practice Judaism or the Jewish faith.
  • ⛩️ shinto shrine
    This Shinto shrine emoji shows a shrine typical in Japanese Shinto religion: the torii gate. This emoji is in a typical Eastern Asian architecture style.
  • 🇮🇱 flag: Israel
    The flag of Israel emoji features a white background that contains a blue Star of David between two horizontal blue stripes.
  • ☸️ wheel of dharma
    The Wheel of Dharma emoji is a purple box with a white Buddhist symbol that means “what is established or firm.” Use it when discussing Buddhism or having a conversation about peace.
  • 🛕 hindu temple
    Those who practice the Hindu faith, pray and worship their gods at a Hindu Temple. This religious place is a holy area found in all parts of the world for those who belong to Hinduism.
  • 🛐 place of worship
    The place of worship emoji shows a white small illustration of a person kneeling in prayer with a roof over their head. It is shown on a purple box background.
  • ☯️ yin yang
    The yin yang emoji is a symbol of peace and balance and is outlined in white with a purple box background. Use this when speaking about two things in harmony.
  • 🛄 baggage claim
    This baggage claim emoji is a square sign with a suitcase in it to denote where you should pick up your luggage, and can be used when you’re communicating in an airport.
  • ®️ registered
    The registered emoji is a small R inside a circle and refers to something being “registered” or owned by someone.
  • 🇰🇭 flag: Cambodia
    The flag of Cambodia displays a blue background with a red stripe down the center horizontally. Central on the red stripe is a an outline picture of Angkor Wat.
  • 🚭 no smoking
    Stop, no smoking here. This is a smoke free area. The No Smoking emoji is similar to the no smoking signs you see in public smoke free places. Cigarettes, vapes, cigars, and other tobacco products are not welcome.
  • 🇼🇸 flag: Samoa
    The flag emoji of Samoa features a red background with a blue rectangle in the top left corner. Inside the rectangle, the Southern Cross is displayed with white stars.
  • 🇰🇷 flag: South Korea
    The South Korea flag emoji has a white rectangle background with a red and blue yin-yang in the center and 4 sets of 3 lines outlining the circle.
  • 🛃 customs
    The customs emoji is a blue square with an image depicting a uniformed customs agent inspecting luggage.
  • 🇷🇺 flag: Russia
    The Russian flag emoji has three horizontal stripes. The top stripe is white, the middle stripe is blue and the bottom stripe is red.
  • 🇫🇴 flag: Faroe Islands
    The flag of the Faroe Islands emoji reveals a white background with a Nordic cross. The cross is outlined in blue with a red center.
  • 🔯 dotted six-pointed star
    The dotted six-pointed star is a mystical religious emoji in a purple box with a white star symbol in the center. It is in reference to the Hindu symbol, Shaktona.
  • 🪆 nesting dolls
    The nesting dolls emoji, though rarely seen or used, is an excellent way to show off knowledge of traditional Russian collectibles. It is shown as either one all-in-one set or a doll opened up with another inside.
  • 🇽🇰 flag: Kosovo
    The flag emoji of Kosovo contains a blue background with a map of Kosovo displayed in gold in the center. Above the map, there are six white stars.

YayText