Kaaba literally means cube in Arabic and that is what you see here. This black cube features gold décor and represents the House of God in the religion of Islam. It is the center of Islam’s holy site of the Grand Mosque in Mecca. Use this emoji carefully as it is considered the holy of holies among Muslims worldwide.

Keywords: islam, kaaba, muslim, religion

Codepoints: 1F54B

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )