Hindu temples are found all over the world and are used by people who practice Hinduism. The Hindu Temple emoji shows a large structure with steps and a flag at the top. The style and color of the building vary by emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when you are speaking about the Hindu religion, places of worship, or countries like India where the Hindu faith is practiced by most people. Example: John and I will are going to the today.

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )