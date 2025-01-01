Home

Hindu temple

Hindu temples are found all over the world and are used by people who practice Hinduism. The Hindu Temple emoji shows a large structure with steps and a flag at the top. The style and color of the building vary by emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when you are speaking about the Hindu religion, places of worship, or countries like India where the Hindu faith is practiced by most people. Example: John and I will are going to the today.

Keywords: hindu, temple
Codepoints: 1F6D5
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🕌 mosque
    A mosque is an Islamic place of worship. You can tell it apart from a church, synagogue, or temple, because of the iconic minaret and domed roof.
  • 🇰🇭 flag: Cambodia
    The flag of Cambodia displays a blue background with a red stripe down the center horizontally. Central on the red stripe is a an outline picture of Angkor Wat.
  • 🇮🇳 flag: India
    The flag emoji of India is made up of three horizontal stripes of orange, white and green. In the center, a navy blue Ashoka Chakra, symbolizing progress for the country, takes center stage.
  • 🇽🇰 flag: Kosovo
    The flag emoji of Kosovo contains a blue background with a map of Kosovo displayed in gold in the center. Above the map, there are six white stars.
  • 🕋 kaaba
    The Kaaba is a sacred box in Islam. It is the House of God and is worshipped and revered by Muslims around the world.
  • 🇫🇮 flag: Finland
    The flag of Finland emoji appears as a white background with a blue Nordic cross from border to border.
  • 🗺️ world map
    Are you ready to travel the world? Which country on the map would you go to first? Don’t forget the map. You’ll need it for directions to your next global destination.
  • 🇸🇩 flag: Sudan
    The Sudan flag emoji displays 3 horizontal stripes with red on top, white in the middle, and black on the bottom. On the left side sits a green triangle connecting all 3 stripes.
  • 🗾 map of Japan
    Headed out on a Japanese adventure? Let your friends and family know with a map of this unique island nation.
  • 🕍 synagogue
    A synagogue is a sacred place of worship for those who practice Judaism or the Jewish faith.
  • 🇮🇱 flag: Israel
    The flag of Israel emoji features a white background that contains a blue Star of David between two horizontal blue stripes.
  • 🗼 Tokyo tower
    The Tokyo tower is a very tall steel observation tower in Japan. It’s a famous site for tourists and will most likely end up on your instagram page if you visit. It’s a whopping 332.9 meters high and is the second tallest structure in Japan.
  • 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 flag: England
    The flag emoji of England is depicted by a white background with a red cross breaking the background into quadrants.
  • 🏛️ classical building
    Headed to ancient Rome? Taking an art history class? The classical building emoji is the go-to emoji for all things architecture.
  • 🇺🇳 flag: United Nations
    The United Nations flag emoji is made up of a light blue background with the UN emblem displayed prominently in the center.
  • ⚧️ transgender symbol
    What do you identify as? The transgender symbol is used to describe someone in the LGBTQ community who was born as one gender but identifies with another gender. Use this symbol when referring to someone who is transgender, and LGBTQ pride.
  • 🇫🇴 flag: Faroe Islands
    The flag of the Faroe Islands emoji reveals a white background with a Nordic cross. The cross is outlined in blue with a red center.
  • 🚭 no smoking
    Stop, no smoking here. This is a smoke free area. The No Smoking emoji is similar to the no smoking signs you see in public smoke free places. Cigarettes, vapes, cigars, and other tobacco products are not welcome.
  • 🇬🇷 flag: Greece
    The national flag of Greece emoji consists of nine horizontal stripes that alternate blue and white. In the top left corner, there is a blue rectangle with a white cross.
  • 🧑‍✈️ airplane pilot
    The pilot emoji wears a nifty uniform, including a tie and spiffy hat, while it takes you to a safe cruising altitude. Use it in any flight scenario, just remember to fasten your seat belt and secure your tray table!

