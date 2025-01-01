Have you seen the Tokyo Tower? It’s a must see and a highly sought out tourist attraction in Tokyo, Japan. The Tokyo tower emoji shows a red lattice style tower with an observation deck. The Tokyo Tower is a communication and observation center. It’s the second tallest building in Japan at 332.9 meters high. The Tokyo tower was built in 1957, is a primary tourist attraction, and is considered to be one of the major symbols of Japan. Use this emoji when talking about Tokyo, japanese culture, tourist sites, observation towers or tall structures. Example: There was a 3 hour wait to get to the top of 🗼 but the view was worth the wait .

Keywords: tokyo, tower

Codepoints: 1F5FC

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )