Tokyo tower

Have you seen the Tokyo Tower? It’s a must see and a highly sought out tourist attraction in Tokyo, Japan. The Tokyo tower emoji shows a red lattice style tower with an observation deck. The Tokyo Tower is a communication and observation center. It’s the second tallest building in Japan at 332.9 meters high. The Tokyo tower was built in 1957, is a primary tourist attraction, and is considered to be one of the major symbols of Japan. Use this emoji when talking about Tokyo, japanese culture, tourist sites, observation towers or tall structures. Example: There was a 3 hour wait to get to the top of 🗼 but the view was worth the wait .

Keywords: tokyo, tower
Codepoints: 1F5FC
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • ⛩️ shinto shrine
    This Shinto shrine emoji shows a shrine typical in Japanese Shinto religion: the torii gate. This emoji is in a typical Eastern Asian architecture style.
  • 🛃 customs
    The customs emoji is a blue square with an image depicting a uniformed customs agent inspecting luggage.
  • 🏯 Japanese castle
    The Japanese Castle emoji shows a traditional castle building that would be found in Japan. The unique structure and architecture of the building symbolizes Japanese history and culture.
  • 🛤️ railway track
    Is there a train coming? Get off the tracks! The railway track emoji show the train tracks for a locomotive. People all over the world use traditional trains for transportation. It’s ok to cross the tracks when a train is not coming... just don’t get stuck in between the tracks!
  • 🗾 map of Japan
    Headed out on a Japanese adventure? Let your friends and family know with a map of this unique island nation.
  • 🕌 mosque
    A mosque is an Islamic place of worship. You can tell it apart from a church, synagogue, or temple, because of the iconic minaret and domed roof.
  • 🚝 monorail
    Ready for a trip to Disney or a ride to the next terminal in the airport? The monorail is a quick and easy way to get between close destinations.
  • 💴 yen banknote
    Show me the money! If you ever go to Tokyo, you’ll have to exchange your cash for the national currency which is the yen. You won’t be able to buy much in Japan without it. The yen banknote emoji shows a banded stack of yen and can be used in conversations about wealth and money.
  • 🚄 high-speed train
    Need to get somewhere quickly? Opt for a high-speed train. With speeds reaching up to 120 - 160 miles per hour, the high-speed train is a commuter’s dream. This method of transportation saves a lot of travel time.
  • 🛕 hindu temple
    Those who practice the Hindu faith, pray and worship their gods at a Hindu Temple. This religious place is a holy area found in all parts of the world for those who belong to Hinduism.
  • 🏛️ classical building
    Headed to ancient Rome? Taking an art history class? The classical building emoji is the go-to emoji for all things architecture.
  • 🏦 bank
    The bank emoji is of a building with a money sign or the word “Bank” on the front. This is one of the many place-based emojis, and refers to the place where people handle their funds.
  • 🚟 suspension railway
    The Suspension Railway emoji features a metal contraption which is suspended on a railway. Its purpose is to get passengers from one elevation to another, usually up a mountain or steep hill.
  • 🛬 airplane arrival
    Coming in for a landing! Are you arriving home from your travels? Is someone special arriving at the airport to visit you? The airplane landing can show all that and more.
  • 🚅 bullet train
    As fast as a bullet, the bullet train is meant to travel long distances in a very short amount of time. At 177 miles per hour, bullet trains leave slow traditional locomotives in the dust. This is an advanced transportation option that is high-tech and still new to many cities.
  • fuel pump
    Don’t smoke in a gas station area! Gasoline and Diesel are highly explosive. Use a fuel pump to fill up your car, truck, or boat. Just make sure to check the price of the gasoline because it fluctuates.
  • ✈️ airplane
    Hop on the plane, it’s time to fly to your next destination. This travel emoji, is often used to talk about a flight, trip, or vacation. Traveling by plane is convenient, but those afraid of heights, or turbulence might not like flying.
  • 🏧 ATM sign
    Show me the money! But first, pull out your ATM card. This emoji represents the automated teller machine where you can get cash for all your shopping needs!
  • 🈷️ Japanese “monthly amount” button
    If your rent is due, or you owe someone money in Japan, this symbol might show up in your inbox. The Japanese “Monthly Amount” Button emoji represents the Japanese symbol for “you owe me money, pay up”.
  • 🛫 airplane departure
    “Leaving on a jet plane!” Head out on a grand airplane travel adventure. Where will you go after leaving the airport?

