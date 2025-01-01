Where are you headed on your next flight? The airplane emoji is often used during conversations about travel. The airplane emoji shows the top of an airplane with two wings Use the airplane emoji when talking about travel, flights, planes, or vacation. This can also be used when talking about heights and flying. Example: Pam only flies first class when she is ✈️ for business.
