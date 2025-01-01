Home

Airplane

Where are you headed on your next flight? The airplane emoji is often used during conversations about travel. The airplane emoji shows the top of an airplane with two wings Use the airplane emoji when talking about travel, flights, planes, or vacation. This can also be used when talking about heights and flying. Example: Pam only flies first class when she is ✈️ for business.

Codepoints: 2708 FE0F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🛫 airplane departure
    “Leaving on a jet plane!” Head out on a grand airplane travel adventure. Where will you go after leaving the airport?
  • 🛩️ small airplane
    Is that a personal plane? Wow, you like to travel in style. The small airplane emoji can represent a private jet, or personal plane that can only hold a small number of people. Some people like to fly these on the weekends as a hobby.
  • 🚁 helicopter
    Fire up the chopper! A helicopter takes you up into the sky and is a very scenic form of transportation. Use this emoji when talking about aviation, rescue missions, and helicopter tours.
  • 🛸 flying saucer
    It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no- it’s a flying saucer! Potentially evidence of extraterrestrial life, flying saucer emojis can be used in any conspiratorial conversation about UFOs.
  • 🛬 airplane arrival
    Coming in for a landing! Are you arriving home from your travels? Is someone special arriving at the airport to visit you? The airplane landing can show all that and more.
  • 🚜 tractor
    Old McDonald must have had a big yellow tractor on his farm. This powerful and ridiculously slow vehicle is used on farms, agriculture fields and construction sites. They are strong and can get a lot of work done but you can’t rush these machines ; they are very slow.
  • 🛺 auto rickshaw
    An auto-rickshaw is commonly known as a tuk-tuk. It’s a passenger vehicle that is very prevalent in countries like India.
  • 🏯 Japanese castle
    The Japanese Castle emoji shows a traditional castle building that would be found in Japan. The unique structure and architecture of the building symbolizes Japanese history and culture.
  • 🚃 railway car
    Hop aboard the tram. Just make sure you have money for a ticket. The railway car emoji is used when talking about public transportation options like trains, trams, and trolleys. It’s also a fun way for tourists to travel when visiting big cities.
  • 🏙️ cityscape
    Heading out on the town? Traveling to a big city? Cityscapes are beautiful and iconic.
  • 🚡 aerial tramway
    Headed to a ski resort? You may ride an aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. This method of transportation is popular at ski reports, amusement parks and big cities. If you are afraid of heights, don’t look out of the window, this tramway takes you high into the sky.
  • 🏛️ classical building
    Headed to ancient Rome? Taking an art history class? The classical building emoji is the go-to emoji for all things architecture.
  • 🚕 taxi
    In the city without a car? You may need to hail a taxi for a ride. Just make sure you have some cash on you. The old school cab drivers don’t take cards.
  • 🚝 monorail
    Ready for a trip to Disney or a ride to the next terminal in the airport? The monorail is a quick and easy way to get between close destinations.
  • 🚍 oncoming bus
    Watch out for the bus! Get out of the bus lane. The oncoming bus emoji represents a city bus or school bus that is driving on the road. You may see an oncoming bus at a street intersection or a bus stop. Get out of the road! Don’t get hit.
  • 🎢 roller coaster
    Are you ready to scream? The roller coaster is an adrenaline junkie's dream experience. Ride at the speed of light or fast enough to feel like it. Brave souls only!
  • 🚎 trolleybus
    If you are ever in a big city, you might take a trolleybus to get to your next stop. The Trolleybus emoji is often used when talking about public transportation and cable cars. Use this emoji when you are traveling without a car and need to use the trolley. They are powered by electricity from the overhead wires, so this is a great environmentally friendly emoji too!
  • 🗺️ world map
    Are you ready to travel the world? Which country on the map would you go to first? Don’t forget the map. You’ll need it for directions to your next global destination.
  • 🌅 sunrise
    A beautiful and relaxing sunrise can be seen all over the world. Just make sure to wake up early and look to the east to catch the sun rising. The sun rising means the day is beginning. Time to wake up and make some coffee.
  • 🛣️ motorway
    Vroom! Watch out for the speeding cars. The motorway emoji represents an interstate, highway, freeway, or other wide-open roads for vehicles to travel on. Try not to get stuck in traffic, and make sure to follow the road signs or you might just get a speeding ticket.

