An auto rickshaw is commonly known as a tuk-tuk. It has two or three wheels and is a major form of transportation in countries like India. It’s a passenger vehicle and can range in size.The emoji shows the open air style vehicle with two wheels. Use this emoji when referring to a tuk-tuk or someone’s driving. Example: “Did Beth learn how to drive with a , this ride is kind of rough”
