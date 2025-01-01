Home

YayText!

Auto rickshaw

An auto rickshaw is commonly known as a tuk-tuk. It has two or three wheels and is a major form of transportation in countries like India. It’s a passenger vehicle and can range in size.The emoji shows the open air style vehicle with two wheels. Use this emoji when referring to a tuk-tuk or someone’s driving. Example: “Did Beth learn how to drive with a , this ride is kind of rough”

Keywords: auto rickshaw, tuk tuk
Codepoints: 1F6FA
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🚜 tractor
    Old McDonald must have had a big yellow tractor on his farm. This powerful and ridiculously slow vehicle is used on farms, agriculture fields and construction sites. They are strong and can get a lot of work done but you can’t rush these machines ; they are very slow.
  • 🚁 helicopter
    Fire up the chopper! A helicopter takes you up into the sky and is a very scenic form of transportation. Use this emoji when talking about aviation, rescue missions, and helicopter tours.
  • 🚍 oncoming bus
    Watch out for the bus! Get out of the bus lane. The oncoming bus emoji represents a city bus or school bus that is driving on the road. You may see an oncoming bus at a street intersection or a bus stop. Get out of the road! Don’t get hit.
  • 🚃 railway car
    Hop aboard the tram. Just make sure you have money for a ticket. The railway car emoji is used when talking about public transportation options like trains, trams, and trolleys. It’s also a fun way for tourists to travel when visiting big cities.
  • 🛤️ railway track
    Is there a train coming? Get off the tracks! The railway track emoji show the train tracks for a locomotive. People all over the world use traditional trains for transportation. It’s ok to cross the tracks when a train is not coming... just don’t get stuck in between the tracks!
  • 🚡 aerial tramway
    Headed to a ski resort? You may ride an aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. This method of transportation is popular at ski reports, amusement parks and big cities. If you are afraid of heights, don’t look out of the window, this tramway takes you high into the sky.
  • 🛣️ motorway
    Vroom! Watch out for the speeding cars. The motorway emoji represents an interstate, highway, freeway, or other wide-open roads for vehicles to travel on. Try not to get stuck in traffic, and make sure to follow the road signs or you might just get a speeding ticket.
  • 🛵 motor scooter
    This emoji shows a very popular mode of transportation in big cities. Being smaller, and inexpensive, many people opt to get one instead of a car. Much easier to find parking, too.
  • 🚛 articulated lorry
    An articulated what now? That’s a fancy way of saying ‘semi-truck.’ The emoji shows a truck with a trailer attached to the end carrying a large load.
  • ✈️ airplane
    Hop on the plane, it’s time to fly to your next destination. This travel emoji, is often used to talk about a flight, trip, or vacation. Traveling by plane is convenient, but those afraid of heights, or turbulence might not like flying.
  • 🚓 police car
    The police car emoji is a black and white vehicle used by police officers in many areas. Use this whenever you’re speaking to or about cops and law enforcement.
  • 🚝 monorail
    Ready for a trip to Disney or a ride to the next terminal in the airport? The monorail is a quick and easy way to get between close destinations.
  • 🛫 airplane departure
    “Leaving on a jet plane!” Head out on a grand airplane travel adventure. Where will you go after leaving the airport?
  • 🚌 bus
    Beep beep! The bus emoji is shown from the side with two wheels and windows. It comes in a variety of colors such as yellow and gray.
  • 🚎 trolleybus
    If you are ever in a big city, you might take a trolleybus to get to your next stop. The Trolleybus emoji is often used when talking about public transportation and cable cars. Use this emoji when you are traveling without a car and need to use the trolley. They are powered by electricity from the overhead wires, so this is a great environmentally friendly emoji too!
  • 🛳️ passenger ship
    Not to confused with the freight ship or ferry, the passenger ship is a cruise-liner meant to carry tourists across the ocean.
  • 🚕 taxi
    In the city without a car? You may need to hail a taxi for a ride. Just make sure you have some cash on you. The old school cab drivers don’t take cards.
  • 🚖 oncoming taxi
    Beep! Beep! Get out of the road! A taxi’s coming! This oncoming taxi emoji should watch out for pedestrians.
  • 🚇 metro
    The metro emoji is the urbanist’s best friend! This emoji shows a form of public transportation that runs on a track underground, shown by the dark background.
  • 🚢 ship
    In the collection of boat emojis, this one is known simply as the ship. It transports cargo across the sea!

YayText