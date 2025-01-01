Home

Emoji

Tractor

Did you know? The first tractor was invented in 1892. Tractors are large, loud, expensive and slow. They get a lot of heavy-duty work done on farms and construction sites. The tractor emoji shows a tractor with large wheels, a window and an exhaust pipe. This emoji gives off a feeling of strength, or a country mid-western farmhouse. Use this emoji when talking about agriculture, fields, construction, the mid-western country, and hard work. Tractors are very powerful machinery, so you can also use this emoji to describe someone who is as powerful as a tractor. Example: Please don’t get stuck behind a 🚜 . I’m in a rush!.

Keywords: tractor, vehicle
Codepoints: 1F69C
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🛺 auto rickshaw
    An auto-rickshaw is commonly known as a tuk-tuk. It’s a passenger vehicle that is very prevalent in countries like India.
  • 🛸 flying saucer
    It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no- it’s a flying saucer! Potentially evidence of extraterrestrial life, flying saucer emojis can be used in any conspiratorial conversation about UFOs.
  • 🛫 airplane departure
    “Leaving on a jet plane!” Head out on a grand airplane travel adventure. Where will you go after leaving the airport?
  • ✈️ airplane
    Hop on the plane, it’s time to fly to your next destination. This travel emoji, is often used to talk about a flight, trip, or vacation. Traveling by plane is convenient, but those afraid of heights, or turbulence might not like flying.
  • 🚢 ship
    In the collection of boat emojis, this one is known simply as the ship. It transports cargo across the sea!
  • 🚁 helicopter
    Fire up the chopper! A helicopter takes you up into the sky and is a very scenic form of transportation. Use this emoji when talking about aviation, rescue missions, and helicopter tours.
  • 🚐 minibus
    The Minibus emoji features a small, square-shaped, white van-like vehicle. It has large windows and black wheels.
  • 🛳️ passenger ship
    Not to confused with the freight ship or ferry, the passenger ship is a cruise-liner meant to carry tourists across the ocean.
  • 🛩️ small airplane
    Is that a personal plane? Wow, you like to travel in style. The small airplane emoji can represent a private jet, or personal plane that can only hold a small number of people. Some people like to fly these on the weekends as a hobby.
  • ⛴️ ferry
    Nothing beats a ride on the ferry. The swift ocean breeze, the crowded seats, the fishy smell. It’s the best way to get from one bay to another.
  • 🚕 taxi
    In the city without a car? You may need to hail a taxi for a ride. Just make sure you have some cash on you. The old school cab drivers don’t take cards.
  • 🛣️ motorway
    Vroom! Watch out for the speeding cars. The motorway emoji represents an interstate, highway, freeway, or other wide-open roads for vehicles to travel on. Try not to get stuck in traffic, and make sure to follow the road signs or you might just get a speeding ticket.
  • 🚡 aerial tramway
    Headed to a ski resort? You may ride an aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. This method of transportation is popular at ski reports, amusement parks and big cities. If you are afraid of heights, don’t look out of the window, this tramway takes you high into the sky.
  • 🚝 monorail
    Ready for a trip to Disney or a ride to the next terminal in the airport? The monorail is a quick and easy way to get between close destinations.
  • 🏇 horse racing
    And they’re off! The horse racing emoji shows a jockey on a horse moving quickly around the track. Hope they’re who you bet on!
  • 🚍 oncoming bus
    Watch out for the bus! Get out of the bus lane. The oncoming bus emoji represents a city bus or school bus that is driving on the road. You may see an oncoming bus at a street intersection or a bus stop. Get out of the road! Don’t get hit.
  • 🚧 construction
    The construction emoji shows two yellow and black flashing construction signs, indicating that there may be road work or other labor going on ahead. Use this emoji to tell others to use caution!
  • 🚌 bus
    Beep beep! The bus emoji is shown from the side with two wheels and windows. It comes in a variety of colors such as yellow and gray.
  • 🚖 oncoming taxi
    Beep! Beep! Get out of the road! A taxi’s coming! This oncoming taxi emoji should watch out for pedestrians.
  • 🚃 railway car
    Hop aboard the tram. Just make sure you have money for a ticket. The railway car emoji is used when talking about public transportation options like trains, trams, and trolleys. It’s also a fun way for tourists to travel when visiting big cities.

YayText