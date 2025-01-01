Did you know? The first tractor was invented in 1892. Tractors are large, loud, expensive and slow. They get a lot of heavy-duty work done on farms and construction sites. The tractor emoji shows a tractor with large wheels, a window and an exhaust pipe. This emoji gives off a feeling of strength, or a country mid-western farmhouse. Use this emoji when talking about agriculture, fields, construction, the mid-western country, and hard work. Tractors are very powerful machinery, so you can also use this emoji to describe someone who is as powerful as a tractor. Example: Please don’t get stuck behind a 🚜 . I’m in a rush!.

Copy

Keywords: tractor, vehicle

Codepoints: 1F69C

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )